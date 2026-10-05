CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Martinique and El Salvador will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Martinique vs El Salvador is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Martinique host El Salvador in CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting circumstances and with points very much needed.

Martinique come in off the back of a win over Honduras, but their recent Nations League record still makes for difficult reading. They have struggled to find consistency and arrive here looking to build on that positive result.

El Salvador's situation is more pressing. Hugo Perez's side have lost their last two Nations League matches, including a 6-0 defeat to Guatemala, and find themselves in the lower reaches of the group standings.

The head-to-head record between these sides offers El Salvador some encouragement. The two teams met earlier in this same Nations League campaign, with El Salvador winning 3-1, and Perez's side also claimed a 1-0 friendly victory over Martinique in March 2026.

Both teams sit at the foot of Group A2, meaning this fixture carries direct consequences for sides trying to avoid the wrong end of the table as the competition progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Martinique vs El Salvador live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Martinique vs El Salvador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Martinique has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been released, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

El Salvador have also not confirmed their squad or starting XI at this stage. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected lineup will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Martinique have won one, lost three, and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, though that followed back-to-back Nations League defeats, including a 3-1 loss to El Salvador. Earlier in the run, a 2-2 friendly draw with Cuba and a 1-0 friendly defeat to El Salvador complete the picture. Martinique scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

El Salvador have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 Nations League defeat to Jamaica, following a 6-0 loss to Guatemala in the same competition. Their only win in the run came against Martinique, a 3-1 Nations League victory. El Salvador scored four goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26, 2026, with El Salvador winning 3-1 as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, El Salvador have won three and Martinique have won two, with no draws recorded. Martinique's most recent victory in the series came in a 2023 CONCACAF Nations League match, when they won 1-0 at home.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Jamaica JAM 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 W L W 3 Guatemala GTM 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 D W L 4 Honduras HON 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L W L 5 Martinique MAR 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 W L L 6 El Salvador SLV 3 1 0 2 3 9 -6 3 L L W Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Martinique sit fifth and El Salvador are sixth. Both teams are at the foot of the group, making this a direct contest between sides who need points to avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Martinique vs El Salvador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: