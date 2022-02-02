Watch: Mane stars with classy goal and assist to send Senegal to Afcon final
Sadio Mane was the hero for Senegal as he scored one and set up another in a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso to send Les Lions through to the Africa Cup of Nations final.
After Abdou Diallo's opener, Liverpool forward Mane then set up Idrissa Gueye to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining.
Blati Toure brought Burkina Faso back into the game, but Mane finished off a rapid counter-attack in the closing stages to send Senegal through to Sunday's final, where they will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon.
Watch Mane set up Gueye
Mane makes in 3-1
Mane equals record
Mane's late strike was his 29th international goal, drawing him level with Senegal's all-time top scorer Henri Camara.
The 29-year-old has been an inspiration for Senegal throughout the tournament, scoring three goals and setting up two more in six appearances.
Senegal have never won the Africa Cup of Nations though they have been runners-up twice, losing to Cameroon in 2002 and Egypt in 2019 - their two potential opponents in Sunday's final.