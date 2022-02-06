Watch: Mane makes Afcon-winning penalty for Senegal as Salah doesn't get chance to shoot

After missing a penalty in the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday, Sadio Mane proved to be Senegal's hero as he made the trophy-winning penalty against Egypt.

The two teams played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes, paving the way for a shootout.

Senegal triumphed 4-2 in spot kicks, with Mane making the winning penalty as his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah was forced to watch on.

Article continues below

What happened?

Both teams made their first penalties, but Senegal seized the advantage with Mohamed Abdelmonem missing Egypt's second spot kick.

The advantage was squandered as Bouna Sarr's missed Senegal's third, but Egypt handed it right back as Mohanad Lasheen missed in the fourth round.

That paved the way for Mane to be the hero, and he buried his shot after seeing one saved early on in the match.

With Mane's make, Salah was left without a chance to participate in the shootout as Egypt fell at the last hurdle.

After the final whistle, Mane was seen consoling a distraught Salah as Senegal celebrated their first-ever Afcon triumph.

SADIO MANE WINS IT FOR SENEGAL!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jtdB8hYXOJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 6, 2022

🏆 Sadio Mane with the penalty to win the #AFCON2021 for #TeamSenegal after he missed one during the first half of the final!



🇸🇳 Congratulations @FootballSenegal! 🎉pic.twitter.com/JByNq2tT9G — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 6, 2022

What has been said?

"We are proud," said goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. "We never won it before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group and as a country and that is why I am super proud.

"The shooters in the penalties did really well, I tried to do my best to save one shot and I did that, so I am super happy!"

What else are people saying?

The decision to leave Salah as Egypt's fifth penalty taker has already drawn criticism, with many comparing it to Portugal's decision to place Cristiano Ronaldo fifth against Spain at the Euros in 2012.

Like Ronaldo, Salah could only watch on as his team fell to defeat without him having a chance to participate in spot kicks.

That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2022

Further reading