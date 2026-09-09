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Champions League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoSabah FK
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
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Watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Manchester United
Sabah FK
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester United and Sabah FK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Manchester United vs Sabah FK is available to watch live via Paramount+ and DAZN. Both platforms carry the Champions League fixture, so check which service is available in your region and sign up to catch the action.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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DAZN

DAZN

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Manchester United open their Champions League campaign at Old Trafford against Sabah FK, with Michael Carrick's side looking to build momentum after a mixed start to their Premier League season.

United head into the tie with four points from their opening three league games, a run that includes a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town but also a 2-0 defeat to Hull City and a 2-2 draw with Everton in their most recent outing.

Carrick faces questions about his position, with scrutiny of the club's summer recruitment adding pressure ahead of a competition where results carry considerable weight.

Sabah FK arrive having qualified through the Champions League play-off rounds and are in strong domestic form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 victory over Zira.

The Azerbaijani side will not be short of confidence, but facing a full Old Trafford in European competition represents a different challenge entirely.

For those looking to watch the match live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Sabah FK Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotL. MartinezL. MartinezL. YoroL. YoroN. MazraouiN. MazraouiB. MbeumoB. MbeumoP. DorguP. DorguK. MainooK. MainooY. TielemansY. TielemansB. FernandesB. FernandesB. SeskoB. SeskoS. PokatilovS. PokatilovR. DashdamirovR. DashdamirovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaS. SolvetS. SolvetT. PuchaczT. PuchaczI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievV. SimicV. SimicA. IsayevA. IsayevK. ParrisK. ParrisJ. MickelsJ. Mickels
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Sabah FK

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • V. Dambrauskas

Michael Carrick is expected to line up with Senne Lammens in goal, behind a back four of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro. Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are projected to operate in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko leading the attack. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for the home side, though Shaw's absence from a recent training session drew attention and further updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Sabah FK head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is set to deploy Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a projected outfield lineup featuring Rahman Dashdamirov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet and Tymoteusz Puchacz in defence, and Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Veljko Simic and Aleksey Isayev in midfield, supported by Christian Nwachukwu and Joy-Lance Mickels. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

FCK
W2-0
HBS
L2-1
HBS
W5-2
ARA
W0-1
ZIR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United have recorded one win, one draw and one defeat across their last five competitive and friendly fixtures. Their best result in that run was a 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town on August 30, while they were beaten 2-4 by AC Milan in a pre-season friendly and lost 2-0 to Hull City in the league. The draw with Everton on September 6 was their most recent outing, finishing 2-2. Across the five matches, United scored 10 goals and conceded 10.

Sabah FK arrive in significantly better form, winning four of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Zira on September 5, and they also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2 in Champions League qualification on August 25. Across five matches they scored 13 goals and conceded five, with their only defeat coming against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the first leg of that qualifying tie.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK are on record, so this fixture at Old Trafford marks the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
2
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
5
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
6
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
9
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
110010+13
W
10
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
110010+13
W
11
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110010+13
W
12
ArsenalArsenalARS
10100001
D
13
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
10100001
D
14
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
15
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
16
LensLensRCL
00000000
17
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
18
RomaRomaROM
00000000
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
21
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
22
ComoComoCOM
00000000
23
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
24
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
26
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
27
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
28
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
29
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
30
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100101-10
L
31
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
100101-10
L
32
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
100101-10
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
34
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
36
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Manchester United and Sabah FK enter the Champions League group stage level on position, with each club sitting seventh in the competition standings at this early stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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