Premier League - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Manchester United vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN, with streaming options via Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo, while Peacock also carries the match. Broadcast details for your region are listed below.

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with the Red Devils looking to close the gap on their city rivals at the top of the table.

Michael Carrick's side go into the derby in mixed form. A 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK last Thursday offered a confidence boost, but a 2-2 draw with Everton in the league before that underlined the inconsistency that has kept United in mid-table. They sit 11th in the Premier League standings.

City arrive at Old Trafford as the division's form side. Enzo Maresca's squad have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League, and they lead the Premier League table.

Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test after being left out of the midweek European squad, with Carrick confirming the club is managing the defender's condition carefully. United also carry a notable absentee off the pitch, with Lewis Hall's new long-term contract at Newcastle ending their pursuit of a solution on the left flank.

City travel with confidence but are not without concerns of their own. Maresca has confirmed injury news ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, with the squad not entirely at full strength.

The derby also arrives against a charged backdrop at United. The club this week banned 685 fan accounts and sanctioned hundreds more following a ticket touting investigation, while coach Darren Fletcher made headlines after confronting supporters who directed abuse at players following the Champions League win.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte through injury. Luke Shaw is also a doubt and faces a late fitness test after sitting out the midweek European fixture. If fit, the projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, a back four of Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Shaw, with Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, and Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha leading the attack.

Enzo Maresca names his City squad with Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly sidelined through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI lines up with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Ruben Dias, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Elliot Anderson in midfield, and Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland in attack.

Form

Manchester United's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent outing was a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK, and they also beat Ipswich Town 5-2 in the Premier League. A 2-2 draw with Everton sits between those wins, while losses to Hull City (0-2) and AC Milan (2-4 in a pre-season friendly) round out the five. United scored 13 goals across those matches and conceded 10.

Manchester City have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 0-3 Community Shield loss to Arsenal. They beat FC Porto 0-2 in the Champions League most recently, and their Premier League record across the period reads three wins from three, including a 1-4 victory at Crystal Palace. City scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford in January 2026, which Manchester United won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw. City won 3-0 at home in September 2025, while United won 2-1 at the Etihad in December 2024. The sides also drew 0-0 at Old Trafford in April 2025 and played out a 1-1 Community Shield draw in August 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table, while Manchester United are currently in 11th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: