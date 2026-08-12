Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 12 Aug 2026 - 14:30

Today's game between Manchester United and Leeds United will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 2:30 PM.

MUTV is the broadcaster confirmed for Manchester United vs Leeds United. Subscribers can watch live via the official Manchester United streaming platform.

Manchester United and Leeds United meet in a pre-season friendly as Michael Carrick's side continue their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

United head into this fixture off the back of a busy summer, having drawn 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent outing. The Red Devils beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 before that, suggesting Carrick's squad is building momentum as the new season approaches.

Marcus Rashford has returned to Carrington following a loan spell in Spain and has been assigned a new shirt number, adding intrigue to United's attacking options. Teenage forward JJ Gabriel has also featured during pre-season, though questions remain over whether the 15-year-old dubbed 'Kid Messi' will be ready for competitive action this term.

Off the pitch, United's recruitment has been active. Youri Tielemans arrived from Aston Villa for £35 million, with Andrey Santos joining from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £50 million. Both signings point to a clear intent from Carrick to reshape the squad's midfield spine.

Leeds arrive in good form. Daniel Farke's side have won three of their last four pre-season fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig and a 2-4 win against Liverpool. They will be eager to carry that confidence into what is a charged fixture against their old rivals.

For fans wanting to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Manchester United have been active in pre-season, with Marcus Rashford back in the fold after his loan spell and teenager JJ Gabriel pushing for involvement. Leeds United have named strong squads throughout their pre-season tour. Full team news and projected XIs will be updated closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss from their last four pre-season fixtures, with their only Premier League result in the five-game sample a 3-0 win at Brighton in May. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against PSG, while a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid showed genuine attacking intent. United scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, though a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham earlier in pre-season was a rare stumble.

Leeds United have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, following a 2-4 victory against Liverpool. Leeds beat Sunderland 1-0 but lost 2-3 to Wrexham and were beaten 3-0 by West Ham in their final Premier League fixture of last season. Across those five games, they scored nine goals and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-2 Premier League defeat for Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2026, with Leeds taking all three points. Before that, a January 2026 Premier League clash at Elland Road finished 1-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Leeds have won once, United have won twice, and two matches ended level, including a goalless pre-season friendly in July 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: