Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Michael Carrick's side return home after a chastening opening weekend, while Gary O'Neil's Ipswich arrive in Manchester with genuine momentum.

United were beaten 2-0 by Hull City on the opening day, a result that has already sharpened scrutiny on Carrick's squad heading into this game. Questions have been raised about defensive selections, and with a lengthy injury list, the manager faces real decisions at the back.

Marcus Rashford's situation adds another layer of intrigue. The England forward has committed to staying at Old Trafford after rejecting interest from both Arsenal and Fenerbahce, a significant development as United try to piece together a competitive squad before the window shuts.

Ipswich, by contrast, could not have started better. O'Neil's side beat Sunderland 2-1 in the league on Matchday 1 and followed that up with a Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, making it five wins from five across all competitions during pre-season and the opening competitive fixtures. The club also completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, a World Cup winner with Argentina, adding genuine quality to their engine room.

The Tractor Boys arrive at Old Trafford sitting eighth in the early Premier League standings, while United are down in 16th. For Carrick, a home win is close to a necessity. For O'Neil, a positive result here would send a clear message about Ipswich's ambitions this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without a number of key players for this fixture. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured, leaving the United squad stretched. The projected XI sees Senne Lammens in goal, with a back line featuring Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire, despite ongoing scrutiny of the veteran centre-back's form. Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans are named in midfield alongside Andrey Santos, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Patrick Dorgu in the attacking positions.

Gary O'Neil reports his own absentees, with Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, Florentino, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace all sidelined through injury. Ipswich's projected XI is headed by Kjell Scherpen, with a defence of Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Dara O'Shea. Sasa Lukic and Marcelino Nunez are named in midfield, with Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, and Emersonn completing the lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United head into this game with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Hull City in the Premier League, a result that set a difficult tone for the new season. Prior to that, United lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a friendly, though they did beat Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in earlier pre-season games. Across the five matches, United scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Ipswich arrive in far better shape. O'Neil's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, following a 2-1 Premier League victory over Sunderland. They also won 4-2 away at Union Berlin, 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano, and 1-0 versus Le Havre during pre-season. Five consecutive wins, including two competitive results, underlines the confidence in the Ipswich camp.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in February 2025, when Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger record, with three wins to Ipswich's one, and one draw, though the two most recent Premier League encounters suggest the gap between the clubs has narrowed considerably.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit eighth after Matchday 1, while Manchester United are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: