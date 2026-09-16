Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Manchester United vs Brighton is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match directly through the Paramount+ platform.

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, with Michael Carrick's side looking to bounce back after a bruising week in the Premier League.

United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday in a derby that generated significant controversy, with officials later admitting that Erling Haaland's winning goal should not have stood. The VAR team responsible for the decision has since been stood down ahead of the next round of fixtures.

The fallout from that result has kept United in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Bruno Fernandes, United's captain, drew criticism for his conduct during the derby, while the performance of the officials has prompted former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to call for VAR to be scrapped entirely.

Brighton arrive at Old Trafford in sharp form. Fabian Hurzeler's side thrashed Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League on the same day United were losing to City, and the Seagulls have won three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was one of the few United players to emerge from the derby with credit. Ryan Giggs has drawn comparisons between the teenager and Paul Scholes, citing his acceleration, physical strength, and decision-making as standout qualities.

This Carabao Cup tie gives Carrick's squad an opportunity to reset and build momentum. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United are managed by Michael Carrick for this fixture. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brighton are led by Fabian Hurzeler. As with the home side, no team news details are currently available, and the latest squad information will be published ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed run of results, recording one win, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, with one additional win in European competition. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League. United's best result in that stretch was a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, though they also lost 2-0 to Hull City earlier in the run. Across the five matches, United scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Brighton's last five matches tell a more positive story, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Hurzeler's side most recently beat Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League. They also recorded a 4-0 win over Aston Villa and a 4-0 victory over Tromsoe in Conference League Qualification. Their only defeat in that period was a 4-3 loss to Chelsea. Brighton scored 18 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Brighton beat Manchester United 3-0 in a Premier League fixture at the Amex. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Brighton have won three times and Manchester United twice, with United's most recent victory being a 4-2 Premier League win at Old Trafford in October 2025. United also won 3-0 in that May 2026 league fixture at Brighton's ground, while Brighton claimed a 1-2 FA Cup victory at Old Trafford in January 2026.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: