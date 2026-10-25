Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, NBCSN and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons. Michael Carrick's side desperately need a win to ease the mounting pressure on his position, while Marco Rose's Cherries arrive in decent form and looking to climb the table.

United are enduring their worst start to a top-flight season in four decades. One win from seven Premier League matches has left Carrick clinging to his job, and Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat at home to Como did nothing to steady the ship. Senior players have publicly criticised both tactics and the club's recruitment, with sources close to potential managerial replacements describing the dressing room as "out of control."

Bruno Fernandes blamed Carrick's tactics for the Como humiliation, while Lisandro Martinez had previously taken aim at technical director Jason Wilcox. The public nature of the unrest has alarmed potential successors, with names including Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe linked with the vacancy.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford in contrasting spirits. Rose's side thrashed AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League just days ago and beat Sunderland 2-0 in the league, giving them back-to-back wins across competitions heading into this trip north.

Their Premier League form is more mixed. A 5-1 loss to Chelsea and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool are offset by those recent victories, and the Cherries sit 17th in the table — just two places below United in 15th.

For Carrick, this is a fixture he cannot afford to lose. Another setback could force the board's hand before the international break. For Rose, a positive result at Old Trafford would represent a statement of intent.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth live.

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without several key players for this fixture. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are all sidelined through injury. Carrick's projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos are expected in midfield, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack.

Marco Rose has a slightly shorter injury list. Julian Araujo, Alex Scott and Alex Toth are unavailable for Bournemouth, with no suspensions reported. Rose's projected starting XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, a back four of Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill and Adam Smith, with Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier in midfield and Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in attack.

Form

Manchester United have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 home defeat to Como in the Champions League, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League. United also drew 1-1 with Tottenham and Fulham in that run, with their sole victory absent from these five fixtures — they have conceded nine goals and scored five across the sequence, reflecting a side that is leaking goals at an alarming rate.

Bournemouth's last five matches tell a more positive story, with three wins, one draw and one loss. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Europa League, and they also beat Sturm Graz 3-0 in the same competition. A 5-1 defeat to Chelsea remains the low point of this run, though back-to-back wins have restored confidence heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in March 2026. The previous Old Trafford encounter, played in December 2025, produced a remarkable 4-4 draw. Across the last five competitive fixtures between the clubs, neither side has dominated, with the head-to-head record split and matches consistently producing goals at both ends.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 15th and AFC Bournemouth are 17th, meaning both clubs are in the bottom half of the division heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: