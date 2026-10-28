Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Paris Saint Germain will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Manchester City Women vs PSG is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+. Streaming details for your region are listed below.

Manchester City Women host Paris Saint-Germain at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

City come into this fixture sitting 11th in the Women's Champions League table, with their European campaign yet to fully ignite. Andree Jeglertz's side drew 1-1 with Real Madrid Femenino in their last Champions League outing and will be looking to climb the standings with a home win.

PSG arrive in a much stronger position, sitting third in the competition and carrying genuine ambition. Paulo Cesar's side opened their Champions League account with an emphatic 5-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven before drawing 1-1 with Real Madrid Femenino, results that underline their quality in Europe.

In domestic form, PSG's recent record is mixed. A heavy 4-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes in the Premiere Ligue was a setback, though they bounced back with a 1-0 win over Montpellier FC last time out.

City's WSL form offers some encouragement. Back-to-back league wins over Arsenal Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women showed the team can score freely, even if last weekend's 1-1 draw with Manchester United Women will have frustrated the home side.

The Women's Champions League continues to grow in stature, with clubs from across Europe competing for the continent's top prize. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Paris Saint Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women are managed by Andree Jeglertz. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

PSG are led by Paulo Cesar. As with City, no confirmed injury or suspension news has been provided for the away squad at this stage, and further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester City Women have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Manchester United Women in the WSL. Prior to that, City posted back-to-back wins, beating Brighton & Hove Albion Women 3-2 and Arsenal Women 4-2. Across those five games, City scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

PSG have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premiere Ligue win over Montpellier FC, following a 4-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes. In European competition, PSG's 5-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven stands as the standout result in this run. Across five matches, PSG scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Manchester City Women and Paris Saint-Germain has been provided for this fixture. Further historical context is not available from the current dataset.

Standings

In the UEFA Women's Champions League, Manchester City Women are currently 11th, while Paris Saint-Germain sit in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Paris Saint Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: