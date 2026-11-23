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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a rough patch in the Premier League. On Saturday they drew 1-1 with Fulham, and Maresca took issue with the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw leaves them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City have now gone nine consecutive matches in all competitions without a clean sheet.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday, with Scott McTominay's goal sealing a 1-0 win over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, explaining that Napoli's European campaign will be decided mainly over the final three matchdays of the league phase. Still, he made it clear he'll be going for a result at City's ground too.

Key moments could settle this one, with City searching for solidity and Napoli playing with rediscovered confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. Nobody is currently listed as unavailable or suspended.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the key attacking figures. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest result was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record is identical: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 scored and 8 conceded. Allegri's side bounced back from a 4-1 defeat in Porto with the 1-0 win over Torino, and the 4-1 away win over Monza remains their biggest victory of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the edge in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw in the last five, all in the Champions League. The sides last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League standings, while Napoli are 27th. That gives the trip to the Etihad real weight for Allegri's side, who still have a place in the table to defend.