Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Manchester City vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to extend a run of form that has seen them win all five of their most recent matches across all competitions.

City arrive in confident shape. Their 1-0 derby win at Old Trafford last weekend, sealed by Erling Haaland, was followed midweek by a commanding 5-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City in which 17-year-old Floyd Samba scored twice on his professional debut.

Phil Foden's absence through suspension adds a layer of intrigue to Maresca's selection, though the depth available to the Premier League champions means they remain heavy favourites heading into this fixture.

Sunderland arrive on the back of a significant result of their own. The Black Cats beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League on September 16, with Enzo Le Fee converting a second-half penalty to secure the club's first European victory in 53 years.

Regis Le Bris's side sit 14th in the Premier League table and will need to be at their best to take anything from the Etihad. Their recent league form has been mixed, with a heavy defeat to Arsenal offset by positive results against Brentford and Fulham.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Antoine Semenyo, and Iliman Ndiaye are named in midfield and attack alongside Erling Haaland. Phil Foden is suspended and will play no part in the match.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is set to deploy Robin Roefs in goal behind a back line featuring Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Kevin Danso, and Trai Hume. Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are named in midfield, with Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier, and Brian Brobbey also included in the projected XI. Reinildo is suspended, while Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, and Omar Alderete are all listed as injured.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup, scoring 12 goals and conceding two in the process. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich City on September 17, with earlier victories including a 1-0 win at Manchester United and a 2-0 Champions League win over FC Porto. City also beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and Coventry City 1-0 in that run, keeping two clean sheets across the five games.

Sunderland have won three and lost two of their last five matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Europa League. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar on September 16, though they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their previous Premier League fixture. The Black Cats also drew 1-1 with Brentford and beat Fulham 1-0 in that five-match stretch, scoring four goals and conceding four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland's ground in January 2026 in the Premier League. Prior to that, Manchester City won 3-0 at the Etihad in December 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, City have won three, drawn one, and Sunderland have drawn one, with City scoring eight goals and conceding one.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit second while Sunderland are 14th, meaning City arrive as a side pushing for the title while Sunderland are looking to climb away from the bottom half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: