Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Manchester City vs PSG is available to watch via Paramount+ and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to build on a statement run of domestic and European form.

City arrive in this fixture having dismantled Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in their last Premier League outing. Jeremy Doku's substitute performance was devastating, while Rayan Cherki has drawn widespread praise as a creative force capable of dictating games at the highest level.

The financial charges hanging over the club have done little to dampen the mood inside the camp. Midfielder Elliot Anderson has spoken openly about the squad's unity, suggesting the external pressure has only tightened the group's resolve.

PSG arrive in Manchester sitting first in the Champions League standings. Luis Enrique's side have been in relentless league form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions, though questions linger over how Enrique manages his squad rotation with Ousmane Dembele's limited minutes sparking debate in France.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. PSG won the most recent meeting 4-2 in January 2025, though City have their own strong recent history against the French side in European competition.

For City, this is a chance to prove their Champions League credentials against the continent's form team. For PSG, a win on the road would underline their title ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs PSG, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong side, with his projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are set to operate in midfield alongside Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Luis Enrique is set to deploy Matvey Safonov in goal for PSG, with a defensive line of Ilya Zabarnyi, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, and Willian Pacho in front of him. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Maghnes Akliouche providing the attacking threat. PSG also report no injuries or suspensions, though Ousmane Dembele's absence from the projected lineup continues to attract scrutiny given his recent limited minutes under Enrique.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and they have also put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City in recent weeks. City have scored 15 goals across those five games while conceding just six, with a 2-0 win at FC Porto confirming their European credentials early in the campaign.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, with their only blemish a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Monaco in early September. Enrique's side have been ruthless in patches, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League and winning their most recent league outing 3-1 against Le Mans. They have scored 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceded five, arriving in Manchester with genuine momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 4-2 PSG win in the Champions League in January 2025, a result that handed the French side a clear recent advantage in the series. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, City have won three times to PSG's two, with the earlier meetings in 2021 producing some of the most competitive European football between the clubs. City claimed back-to-back 2-0 wins over PSG at the Etihad in May 2021, though PSG responded with a 2-0 victory of their own in Paris that September.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, PSG sit first while Manchester City are placed eighth, making this a meeting between the competition's early pace-setter and a side looking to climb the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: