Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 17 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Norwich City will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Manchester City vs Norwich City is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match directly through their platform.

Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to carry their impressive domestic momentum into the cup competition.

City arrive in fine form. They beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend, with Erling Haaland's goal settling a feisty derby that saw Phil Foden sent off inside the first half-hour. The result extended their winning run to five matches across all competitions.

Haaland's goal at Old Trafford was not without controversy. VAR officials were stood down for the next round of Premier League fixtures after Pro Ref admitted an error of judgement in the decision-making process. Pro Ref chief Howard Webb also acknowledged that Bruno Fernandes escaped a booking in the moments before Foden's red card, adding further scrutiny to the officiating from that afternoon.

Norwich arrive from the Championship, where Philippe Clement's side have been inconsistent. They lost 4-3 to Middlesbrough in their most recent outing and have won three of their last five league fixtures.

The gulf in competition level between the two sides is significant, but cup football has a habit of producing surprises, and Clement will look to exploit any rotation from Maresca.

Maresca is also managing Haaland carefully. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken recently held a face-to-face summit with the City manager at the City Football Academy to discuss the striker's workload ahead of the Nations League, adding another layer of consideration to team selection.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Philippe Clement's Norwich City squad details are also yet to be confirmed, with no lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League and Champions League. Their latest result was a 1-0 win at Manchester United on September 13, and they also beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League on September 8. Earlier in that run, City defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 and AFC Bournemouth 2-1, scoring nine goals and conceding four across the five games.

Norwich City have won three and lost two of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough on September 12, though they followed a run of back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Birmingham City before that loss. Clement's side have scored 11 goals in those five matches but conceded nine, suggesting defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides last met in February 2022, when Manchester City won 4-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League. City's dominance across the five most recent meetings is clear, with wins of 5-0 (twice) and 4-0 among the results. Norwich's only victory in the dataset came in September 2019, when they beat City 3-2 at home.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: