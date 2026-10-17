Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City return to Premier League action at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, hosting newly-promoted Ipswich Town as they look to put a difficult week behind them.

Enzo Maresca's side were beaten 4-2 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that exposed defensive frailties at home. Defender Marc Guehi was blunt in his assessment, admitting City lacked aggression from the opening whistle.

Despite Erling Haaland's efforts in that defeat, the performance left questions hanging over City's squad heading into a weekend fixture they will be expected to win comfortably.

Ipswich arrive sitting 10th in the Premier League table, a creditable position for a side back in the top flight. Gary O'Neil's team beat Fulham 2-1 in their most recent league outing and will carry some confidence into Manchester.

City, though, sit top of the Premier League and have won four of their last five across all competitions. The appetite for a response after the PSG loss should be high.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong side as City chase a response to their Champions League defeat. The projected XI includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Nico O'Reilly forming the defensive unit. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, and Iliman Ndiaye are expected to operate in midfield and wide areas, with Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Gary O'Neil's Ipswich will be without Jack Taylor, who is listed as injured. The away side's projected XI features Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Leif Davis, Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O'Shea, and Issa Diop. Sasa Lukic, Florentino, and Julio Enciso are expected in midfield, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Daizen Maeda, and Emersonn providing the attacking options. No suspensions are recorded for the travelling squad.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG on Tuesday, losing 4-2 at home in the Champions League. Prior to that, City beat Liverpool 3-0 away in the Premier League and put five past Sunderland in a 5-3 win. They also recorded a 5-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City and a 1-0 win at Manchester United, giving them 18 goals scored across those five matches.

Ipswich have won two of their last five, with their most recent result a 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham. They lost 1-0 to Everton and fell 4-2 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup during that run, though they also beat Crystal Palace 3-2 away. Ipswich have scored eight goals and conceded seven across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2025, when Manchester City won 6-0 at Ipswich Town's ground in the Premier League. Before that, City beat Ipswich 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in August 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings between the clubs, Manchester City have won four, with Ipswich claiming one victory — a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at the Etihad in December 2000.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table, while Ipswich Town sit 10th — a gap in league position that reflects City's status as title contenders and underlines why this weekend represents a genuine opportunity for Maresca's side to rebuild momentum after their European setback.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: