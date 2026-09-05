Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Coventry City will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 AM.

US viewers have several options to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Manchester City host Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium in what marks a notable Premier League occasion — a top-flight return for the Sky Blues against one of English football's dominant forces.

Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the Premier League table and arrive into this fixture with genuine momentum, having won three of their last five matches. The summer transfer window brought significant reinforcements to the Etihad, with Enzo Fernandez completing a joint-British record £125 million move from Chelsea, adding World Cup-winning quality to an already formidable midfield.

Rayan Cherki has drawn considerable attention since his arrival, with comparisons to both Kevin De Bruyne and Santi Cazorla circulating in football circles. The French midfielder slots into a projected XI alongside Nico O'Reilly, the PFA Young Player of the Year who has spoken openly about the lessons that shaped his rise at the club.

Coventry arrive under Frank Lampard having made a difficult start to life back in the top flight. They sit 17th in the table and have lost two of their opening Premier League fixtures, conceding six goals in those two games alone.

Lampard will be without several key players through injury, and his side face a stern test against a City team that has scored freely this season. The Sky Blues showed fight in the Carabao Cup, beating Plymouth Argyle 4-2 on the road, but Premier League survival will demand far more consistency.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

On the home side, Enzo Maresca is without Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes through injury, with no suspensions affecting his squad. The projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Ruben Dias, with Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, and Nico O'Reilly in midfield, and Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland leading the attack.

Frank Lampard faces a more significant injury list at Coventry, with Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Frank Onyeka all sidelined. There are no suspensions in the away camp. Carl Rushworth is set to start in goal behind a back line that includes Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, and Aurele Amenda, with Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, and Caleb Yirenkyi in midfield and Loum Tchaouna, Ephron Mason-Clark, and Taiwo Awoniyi leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester City have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League win away at Crystal Palace on August 28, and they also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in their previous league fixture. The one blemish came in the Community Shield, where they lost 3-0 to Arsenal on August 16.

Coventry have won two and lost three of their last five, scoring nine goals and conceding five across those matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City on August 29. They did show attacking intent in a 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth Argyle on August 25, though back-to-back Premier League defeats — including a 3-0 loss at Arsenal on August 21 — reflect the size of the challenge they face in the top flight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on March 3, 2002, when Manchester City won 4-2 at home. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, the results are closely split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw. Goals have been plentiful in these encounters, with 17 scored across the five matches.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit first while Coventry City are currently placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: