Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:30 PM.

The Carabao Cup fourth-round tie between Manchester City and Brighton is available to watch live in the United States. Streaming options are listed below.

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to advance in the domestic cup competition.

City arrive into this tie on the back of a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, a result that continued a patchy run of domestic form. Their Champions League campaign has offered brighter moments, including a 5-1 win over AEK Athens, though a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Europe remains a fresh wound.

Brighton make the trip to Manchester having suffered a 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday, where Liverpool's early two-goal burst proved decisive. Fabian Hurzeler's side dominated possession and created chances but were undone by their own defensive errors and Liverpool's clinical edge.

Despite the Anfield setback, the Seagulls have been in fine domestic form. Their 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace and a 2-0 win at Sunderland earlier in October underline the quality Hurzeler has built across his squad.

Hurzeler is expected to rotate his squad again for this cup fixture, as Brighton face the same Manchester City opponents in the Premier League on Saturday. It is a punishing schedule for the Seagulls, who also travel to Getafe in the UEFA Conference League on November 5.

This fixture brings together two sides with genuine ambitions in the Carabao Cup. City's home advantage and squad depth make them favourites, but Brighton have shown throughout this season that they are capable of hurting top-flight opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca has not confirmed his squad for this Carabao Cup tie, with no injury or suspension data currently available for Manchester City. Team news and any projected XI will be updated closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler is similarly yet to confirm his Brighton selection. Given the Seagulls face Manchester City again in the Premier League on Saturday, further rotation from the side that lost at Anfield is expected. Full squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester City carry a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, while their heaviest result in the run was a 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. City's strongest showing came in a 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in Europe. Across the five matches, City scored 12 goals and conceded 10, with a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield the standout domestic result.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield, which ended a run of three consecutive wins. The Seagulls' best performance in that stretch was a 5-0 hammering of Crystal Palace. Brighton also drew 0-0 with Jablonec in the Conference League. They kept four clean sheets across those five matches before conceding twice to Liverpool.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Manchester City and Brighton came on January 7, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five meetings in the dataset, Brighton have won two, City have won one, and two matches ended level. Brighton won 2-1 at home in August 2025 and again 2-1 at the American Express Community Stadium in November 2024, while City's sole win was a 4-0 victory at Brighton in April 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: