Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, which carries USA Network coverage of the Premier League. Peacock also offers live streaming access for select fixtures, and NBCSN provides additional coverage options for US viewers.

Manchester City and Brighton meet again at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, just days after the two sides shared a pulsating 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup that City eventually won 4-3 on penalties.

Enzo Maresca's side head into the Premier League rematch sitting top of the table, but they know better than most that Brighton will not offer an easier ride in the league. The Seagulls pushed City to their absolute limit in the cup, and Fabian Hurzeler's team have been scoring freely in the Premier League this season.

Maresca has been candid about the challenge Brighton pose. He noted that from their opening Premier League fixture, whether against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, or Liverpool, they have pressed aggressively and attacked with numbers from the first whistle. Saturday will be no different.

For City, Erling Haaland returns to the equation after being rested for the cup tie. The Norwegian watched Wednesday's drama from the sidelines, but his return to the starting lineup will give Maresca's side a different dimension going forward.

Brighton travel to Manchester carrying injury concerns of their own, and their squad depth will be tested across a congested schedule. Hurzeler has built a side capable of hurting anyone on their day, and they arrive at the Etihad having beaten City here as recently as last season.

Geronimo Rulli's shootout heroics earned City their passage to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to reclaim his place in goal for this fixture. Maresca shut down any suggestion that Rulli's performance had changed the goalkeeper hierarchy.

With both managers expected to restore their strongest available lineups, this is the version of the fixture that neutrals will want to watch. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Maresca is set to name a strong side, with his projected XI reading: Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, and Abdukodir Khusanov, a midfield of Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ayyoub Bouaddi alongside Elliot Anderson, and Erling Haaland leading the attack. Antoine Semenyo is listed as unavailable through injury.

Brighton's projected lineup sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli in defence, Chema Andres, Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, and Diego Gomez in midfield, and Charalampos Kostoulas up front. Hurzeler is without Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna, and Pascal Struijk.

Form

City come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was Wednesday's Carabao Cup victory over Brighton, and they also beat AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League and Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during that run. The two defeats came against Aston Villa, who beat them 2-1 in the league, and Paris Saint-Germain, who won 4-2 in Europe.

Brighton's last five have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a commanding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. They were held 0-0 by Jablonec in Europe and lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the league before the midweek cup exit on penalties.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides met just days ago, drawing 2-2 at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup before City progressed via the shootout. Looking at the last five meetings across all competitions, Brighton have shown they are no pushover in this fixture, winning two of the five encounters. The most recent Premier League head-to-head at this venue ended 1-1 in January, while Brighton won 2-1 at the Amex in August 2025. City's 2-2 draw at the Etihad in March 2025 and Brighton's 2-1 win at home in November 2024 further underline how competitive this series has become.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Brighton sit third, making this a meeting between two of the division's top sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: