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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, which carries USA Network coverage of the Premier League. Peacock also offers live streaming access for select fixtures, and NBCSN provides additional coverage options for US viewers.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

NBCSN

NBCSN

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Peacock

Peacock

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Manchester City and Brighton meet again at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, just days after the two sides shared a pulsating 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup that City eventually won 4-3 on penalties.

Enzo Maresca's side head into the Premier League rematch sitting top of the table, but they know better than most that Brighton will not offer an easier ride in the league. The Seagulls pushed City to their absolute limit in the cup, and Fabian Hurzeler's team have been scoring freely in the Premier League this season.

Maresca has been candid about the challenge Brighton pose. He noted that from their opening Premier League fixture, whether against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, or Liverpool, they have pressed aggressively and attacked with numbers from the first whistle. Saturday will be no different.

For City, Erling Haaland returns to the equation after being rested for the cup tie. The Norwegian watched Wednesday's drama from the sidelines, but his return to the starting lineup will give Maresca's side a different dimension going forward.

Brighton travel to Manchester carrying injury concerns of their own, and their squad depth will be tested across a congested schedule. Hurzeler has built a side capable of hurting anyone on their day, and they arrive at the Etihad having beaten City here as recently as last season.

Geronimo Rulli's shootout heroics earned City their passage to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to reclaim his place in goal for this fixture. Maresca shut down any suggestion that Rulli's performance had changed the goalkeeper hierarchy.

With both managers expected to restore their strongest available lineups, this is the version of the fixture that neutrals will want to watch. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. DokuJ. DokuE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. AndersonE. AndersonE. HaalandE. HaalandB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliC. AndresC. AndresP. GrossP. GrossM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • F. Hurzeler

Maresca is set to name a strong side, with his projected XI reading: Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, and Abdukodir Khusanov, a midfield of Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ayyoub Bouaddi alongside Elliot Anderson, and Erling Haaland leading the attack. Antoine Semenyo is listed as unavailable through injury.

Brighton's projected lineup sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli in defence, Chema Andres, Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, and Diego Gomez in midfield, and Charalampos Kostoulas up front. Hurzeler is without Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna, and Pascal Struijk.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BHA

BHA - Form

KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

City come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was Wednesday's Carabao Cup victory over Brighton, and they also beat AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League and Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during that run. The two defeats came against Aston Villa, who beat them 2-1 in the league, and Paris Saint-Germain, who won 4-2 in Europe.

Brighton's last five have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a commanding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. They were held 0-0 by Jablonec in Europe and lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the league before the midweek cup exit on penalties.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
2
2
Carabao Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

These two sides met just days ago, drawing 2-2 at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup before City progressed via the shootout. Looking at the last five meetings across all competitions, Brighton have shown they are no pushover in this fixture, winning two of the five encounters. The most recent Premier League head-to-head at this venue ended 1-1 in January, while Brighton won 2-1 at the Amex in August 2025. City's 2-2 draw at the Etihad in March 2025 and Brighton's 2-1 win at home in November 2024 further underline how competitive this series has become.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Brighton sit third, making this a meeting between two of the division's top sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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