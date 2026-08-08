Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 9 Aug 2026 - 07:00

Today's game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid are listed below.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid meet in a pre-season friendly as both clubs continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Enzo Maresca's City side are building momentum after a positive result against the K-League All Stars last week, with the squad showing signs of cohesion under their new manager. The summer has been eventful at the Etihad, with Rodri's prospective departure to Barcelona dominating headlines and the club actively reshaping the squad.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has emerged as one of the more eye-catching performers during City's pre-season tour, with the Algerian full-back scoring his first goal for the club and expressing ambition to become a regular contributor in front of goal. Nico Gonzalez, meanwhile, has publicly committed his future to the club despite speculation over his position in Maresca's plans.

Diego Simeone's Atletico arrive having mixed results across their own pre-season schedule. A 4-1 win over Getafe gave Atletico fans reason for optimism, but a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last week will have served as a reminder of the work still to be done before the LaLiga season begins.

Atletico's transfer activity has added intrigue to the occasion. Simeone has been linked with a move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero as he looks to reinforce his back line, a pursuit that has reportedly drawn competition from Arsenal.

Both squads are in active pre-season mode, making this a useful opportunity to assess where each side stands heading into the new season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture.

How to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for this fixture. Manchester City have been active in pre-season, with Rayan Ait-Nouri featuring prominently and Nico Gonzalez among those pushing for a starting role under Enzo Maresca. Rodri's future remains unresolved, adding uncertainty to City's midfield picture ahead of the new season.

Atletico Madrid have not confirmed their squad for this match either. Diego Simeone is expected to rotate his options as preparations continue, with the club still active in the transfer market. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester City have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 victory over the K-League All Stars on August 5, while a 1-1 draw with Inter in their previous friendly preceded that. City won the FA Cup against Chelsea in May but closed out the Premier League season with a 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa. Across those five matches, City scored five goals and conceded five.

Atletico Madrid's last five results show two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent game was a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on August 1, following a 4-1 win over Getafe three days earlier. In LaLiga last season, Atletico ended the campaign with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Villarreal, having won their two prior league outings against Girona and Osasuna. Atletico scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 30, 2023, when Atletico Madrid won 2-1. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals: Manchester City won the first leg 1-0 at the Etihad, and the second leg in Madrid finished 0-0, sending City through on aggregate. Across the three recorded meetings, Atletico hold one win to City's one, with one draw, and the teams have scored four goals apiece.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: