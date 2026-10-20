Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. DAZN also carries the fixture in applicable regions. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, in the Champions League league phase, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to bounce back after a damaging defeat in their last European outing.

City head into this fixture carrying momentum from the Premier League, where they edged Ipswich Town 3-2 last weekend to maintain their strong domestic form. But the win came at a cost, with a cluster of injury concerns now clouding the squad ahead of a congested schedule.

Erling Haaland's fitness is the headline worry. The Norwegian striker limped off against Ipswich and Maresca has since confirmed uncertainty over his availability, adding to an already stretched forward line. Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury sustained in that same match.

Marc Guehi, who has spoken publicly about the squad's unity amid off-field pressures, echoed Maresca's message that this is a huge game for the club. The defender also flagged the threat posed by AEK's attack, specifically calling out Luka Jovic as a counter-attacking danger.

AEK Athens arrive at the Etihad sitting below City in the Champions League standings and having lost their most recent European fixture 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk. Marko Nikolic's side have been more reliable in domestic competition, but European away days against elite opposition present a different challenge entirely.

For City, the pressure is straightforward: win, recover, and protect an already depleted squad. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Enzo Fernandez are named in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland listed up front despite his fitness concern. Antoine Semenyo is confirmed out through injury and will not feature.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to deploy Alberto Brignoli in goal behind a defence featuring Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas. Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis provide the midfield platform, with Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga leading the attack. Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is listed as injured and will not be available.

Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town. Across those five games, City have scored 18 goals and conceded 11, reflecting both their attacking output and some defensive vulnerability. They have strung together three consecutive Premier League wins, including a 3-0 victory away at Liverpool.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five, with their only defeat coming in Europe against Shakhtar Donetsk. In domestic competition, they have been consistent, winning their last two Super League matches and recording an 8-1 cup victory over Panserraikos. Their sole draw came against Asteras Tripolis. Across five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data between Manchester City and AEK Athens is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City sit 17th and AEK Athens 20th, placing both clubs in the lower half of the standings and giving this fixture added urgency for two sides seeking to improve their European standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: