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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoAEK Athens
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
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Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and AEK Athens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. DAZN also carries the fixture in applicable regions. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, in the Champions League league phase, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to bounce back after a damaging defeat in their last European outing.

City head into this fixture carrying momentum from the Premier League, where they edged Ipswich Town 3-2 last weekend to maintain their strong domestic form. But the win came at a cost, with a cluster of injury concerns now clouding the squad ahead of a congested schedule.

Erling Haaland's fitness is the headline worry. The Norwegian striker limped off against Ipswich and Maresca has since confirmed uncertainty over his availability, adding to an already stretched forward line. Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury sustained in that same match.

Marc Guehi, who has spoken publicly about the squad's unity amid off-field pressures, echoed Maresca's message that this is a huge game for the club. The defender also flagged the threat posed by AEK's attack, specifically calling out Luka Jovic as a counter-attacking danger.

AEK Athens arrive at the Etihad sitting below City in the Champions League standings and having lost their most recent European fixture 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk. Marko Nikolic's side have been more reliable in domestic competition, but European away days against elite opposition present a different challenge entirely.

For City, the pressure is straightforward: win, recover, and protect an already depleted squad. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuR. CherkiR. CherkiA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandA. BrignoliA. BrignoliS. PiliosS. PiliosH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiL. RotaL. RotaF. RelvasF. RelvasA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerR. MarinR. MarinM. VitalisM. VitalisL. JovicL. JovicB. VargaB. Varga
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • M. Nikolic

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Enzo Fernandez are named in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland listed up front despite his fitness concern. Antoine Semenyo is confirmed out through injury and will not feature.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to deploy Alberto Brignoli in goal behind a defence featuring Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas. Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis provide the midfield platform, with Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga leading the attack. Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is listed as injured and will not be available.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AEK

AEK - Form

ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
SHK
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town. Across those five games, City have scored 18 goals and conceded 11, reflecting both their attacking output and some defensive vulnerability. They have strung together three consecutive Premier League wins, including a 3-0 victory away at Liverpool.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five, with their only defeat coming in Europe against Shakhtar Donetsk. In domestic competition, they have been consistent, winning their last two Super League matches and recording an 8-1 cup victory over Panserraikos. Their sole draw came against Asteras Tripolis. Across five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data between Manchester City and AEK Athens is available for this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City sit 17th and AEK Athens 20th, placing both clubs in the lower half of the standings and giving this fixture added urgency for two sides seeking to improve their European standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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