Watch: Man Utd's Zelem scores two goals direct from corner kicks in 4-0 WSL clash against Leicester

James Westwood
Getty

The Red Devils captain showed off her set-piece prowess in a comfortable win at Old Trafford

Manchester United women's midfielder Katie Zelem scored two goals direct from corner kicks in a 4-0 win against Leicester on Saturday.

United moved up to third in the Women's Super League table after thrashing Leicester at Old Trafford.

Goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo set the hosts on their way to victory before Zelem scored two set-pieces in the space of four minutes, waving her wand of a right foot to loop the ball into the net from a pair of corners.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Zelem's set-piece magic

Further reading