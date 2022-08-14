WATCH: Man Utd loanee Henderson becomes Nottingham Forest hero after Rice penalty save

Dean Henderson showed Manchester United what they're missing by earning Nottingham Forest three points with a vital penalty save

Rice denied by England team-mate

Forest win first top-flight home game for 23 years

Should United have kept Henderson around?

WHAT HAPPENED? With Forest 1-0 up in their first Premier League home game since 1999, West Ham were awarded a second-half penalty when Scott McKenna was adjudged to have handled in the box. Declan Rice stepped up to take it, but Henderson flung himself down low to his right to save, with Forest going on to see out the victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only did the save make Henderson a hero at the City Ground, it also heaped further misery on United fans, who were humiliated 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday. David de Gea dropped two clangers between the sticks, with United loanee Henderson having previously heavily criticised his parent club for their refusal to give him a chance as number one this summer.