Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden assisted Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Brought on as a second-half substitute, the 21-year-old slipped a through ball between the legs of a defender to set up De Bruyne's strike.

It took just 79 seconds after coming on for Foden to notch his goal involvement.

Article continues below

Watch: Foden assists De Bruyne with first quarter-final touch

All Man City needed was Phil Foden on the pitch 😅



80 seconds after coming on he unlocks the Atletico defence to set up Kevin De Bruyne!



Big goal in this tie...#UCL pic.twitter.com/rRIXIah2EI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

Clinical from Kevin De Bruyne on his 50th #UCL appearance. 🎯



The ball from Phil Foden, though. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/647s2zqN4U — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 5, 2022

Phil Foden had only been on the pitch for 79 seconds when he assisted Kevin De Bruyne for the opener ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dbwA9Ts71y — GOAL (@goal) April 5, 2022 What has been said? "I made the run and Phil [Foden] found me perfectly, I needed to stay composed and luckily I did," De Bruyne told BT Sport. "It's very hard. They played with almost five at the back and with five in midfield. I recommend anyone that says anything [about us], that they try playing against that on the training ground. "We have to stay composed and don’t try to get into their action. It is the way they play. One nil is one nil. I expect similar over there. If the game is tight they will have to attack a little bit more."

For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.