Watch: Man City's Foden assists De Bruyne with first touch in Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden assisted Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
Brought on as a second-half substitute, the 21-year-old slipped a through ball between the legs of a defender to set up De Bruyne's strike.
It took just 79 seconds after coming on for Foden to notch his goal involvement.
Watch: Foden assists De Bruyne with first quarter-final touch
What has been said?
"I made the run and Phil [Foden] found me perfectly, I needed to stay composed and luckily I did," De Bruyne told BT Sport. "It's very hard. They played with almost five at the back and with five in midfield. I recommend anyone that says anything [about us], that they try playing against that on the training ground.
"We have to stay composed and don’t try to get into their action. It is the way they play. One nil is one nil. I expect similar over there. If the game is tight they will have to attack a little bit more."
