UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Ta' Qali

Today's game between Malta and Andorra will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Malta vs Andorra are listed below.

Malta host Andorra at Ta' Qali in Attard in a UEFA Nations League D Group 1 fixture, with the table leaders looking to extend their advantage over a side that has struggled for consistency.

Emilio De Leo's Malta side come into this match in solid form. Their most recent Nations League result was a 1-1 draw with Gibraltar, and before that they won back-to-back games against Liechtenstein and Andorra, giving them a strong base at the top of the group.

Andorra arrive having lost their last Nations League outing, a 1-2 defeat to Malta in September, and they also drew 0-0 with Gibraltar in the group stage. A 3-0 friendly loss to Lithuania last week has done little to lift confidence ahead of this trip.

Coach Koldo's side have shown they can compete at this level on occasion, but their recent results make it difficult to back them against a Malta team that has been winning at home.

Malta hold the psychological edge in this fixture. They have won three of the last five meetings between the sides, and Andorra have not beaten them in Nations League competition recently.

For viewing information on where to catch this Nations League D fixture live, read on.

How to watch Malta vs Andorra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Malta are managed by Emilio De Leo, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be updated closer to kick-off.

Andorra head coach Koldo will name his squad for the trip to Ta' Qali, with lineup and availability details to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Malta have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Gibraltar in the Nations League, and before that they beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a friendly and Andorra 2-1 in the group stage. Their only defeat in that run came against Slovakia. Malta scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Andorra have won one and lost three of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 3-0 friendly defeat to Lithuania, and they also drew 0-0 with Gibraltar in the Nations League. Their sole win in that period was a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Andorra scored two goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides took place on September 24, 2026, in the UEFA Nations League, with Malta winning 2-1 away in Andorra. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Malta have won three, with two matches ending level. Malta scored eight goals in those five games and conceded two, reflecting their dominance in the recent series.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malta MAL 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 D W 2 Gibraltar GIB 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 3 Andorra AND 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Malta sit top of Group 1 in UEFA Nations League D, while Andorra are third. That gap means this fixture is a contest between the group leaders and a side trying to close the gap from below, giving Malta the chance to further cement their position at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malta vs Andorra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: