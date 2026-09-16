LaLiga - Game Week 6 17 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Villarreal will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Malaga vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Malaga host Villarreal at Estadio La Rosaleda in a LaLiga fixture that could not come at a worse time for the Yellow Submarine.

Inigo Perez's side arrive in Malaga without a win in their last five competitive matches, having lost four of them. A 1-2 defeat to Real Betis last weekend was the latest blow in a run that has left Villarreal sitting 19th in the LaLiga table.

The defensive numbers tell a grim story. Villarreal have conceded ten goals across their last five games, and their most recent Champions League outing — a 3-2 home loss to Borussia Dortmund — did little to ease the pressure on Perez.

Malaga are not in much better shape. Juan Funes's side sit 18th, having taken just two points from their last five matches. They have lost to Real Madrid 4-0 and Atletico Madrid 2-0 during that stretch, though back-to-back draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo show some signs of resilience.

Both clubs are separated by a single place in the table and desperate for points. With four injuries sidelining Malaga players and Villarreal's squad largely available, the visitors carry more individual quality — but form and confidence are working against them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Malaga vs Villarreal live.

How to watch Malaga vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Malaga will be without Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, and Moussa Diarra through injury. There are no reported suspensions for Juan Funes's side. The projected XI has Alfonso Herrero in goal, with Jose Salinas, Einar Galilea, Rafita, and Angel Recio forming the defensive unit. Dani Lorenzo, Pablo Martinez, and Juan Cruz are expected in midfield, with Izan Merino, David Larrubia, and Chupe leading the attack.

Villarreal report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Malaga. Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Peter Gulacsi in goal, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, Alex Freeman, and Logan Costa in defence, Nathan Saliba and Pape Gueye in midfield, and Nicolas Pepe, Alberto Moleiro, Georges Mikautadze, and Gerard Moreno in attack.

Form

Malaga have recorded no wins in their last five LaLiga matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo on September 13. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 4-0 by Real Madrid and 2-0 by Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, Malaga scored three goals and conceded eight.

Villarreal have also failed to win any of their last five competitive fixtures, losing four and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on September 14. They also lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna in the league. Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 1, 2018, when Malaga beat Villarreal 1-0 at home. Across the last five recorded matches between the sides — which also include three LaLiga fixtures and one club friendly — Malaga hold two wins to Villarreal's two, with one draw.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Malaga sit 18th and Villarreal are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: