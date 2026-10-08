LaLiga - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Espanyol will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Malaga vs Espanyol is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Malaga host Espanyol at Estadio La Rosaleda in LaLiga, with both sides looking to arrest recent poor form and climb away from the wrong end of the table.

Juan Funes' Malaga side have been struggling badly, failing to win any of their last five league matches. A 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the start of that run set the tone, and back-to-back losses to Villarreal and Getafe have left the club deep in trouble at the foot of the division.

Espanyol arrive in Malaga in little better shape. Manolo Gonzalez's side have won just once in their last five outings, a 2-0 victory at Osasuna, but have since lost to both Rayo Vallecano and Elche to dampen any momentum from that result.

One player to watch in the Espanyol ranks is Bryan Zaragoza. The winger, currently on loan at the club, has spoken publicly about how close he came to joining Barcelona before his move to Bayern Munich, adding an intriguing subplot to his time in Spain.

With neither side finding consistency, this fixture carries real weight for both clubs as they look to put points on the board. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga match live.

How to watch Malaga vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Malaga head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Juan Funes is without Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, Rafa Rodriguez, Adam Aznou, Fernando Calero, Jose Salinas, and Juan Cruz, leaving the squad stretched heading into the fixture. The projected XI sees Alfonso Herrero in goal behind a back four of Angel Recio, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Juan Berrocal, with Pablo Martinez and David Larrubia among those expected to feature further forward.

Espanyol also have absentees to contend with, as Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, Andoni Gorosabel, and Javi Hernandez are all sidelined. Manolo Gonzalez is expected to name a side led by Marko Dmitrovic in goal, with Leandro Cabrera and Unai Nunez at the heart of defence and Tyrhys Dolan and Marcos Fernandez providing attacking options.

Form

Malaga's recent form makes for difficult reading. Funes' side have lost three and drawn two of their last five LaLiga matches, with a record of zero wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Getafe, and across the five games they conceded nine goals while scoring just three.

Espanyol's form is similarly inconsistent. Gonzalez's side have one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five, with their only victory coming in a 2-0 win at Osasuna. They were beaten 3-1 by Elche most recently and have scored five goals while conceding eight across the run, offering little defensive solidity on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2021 in the Segunda Division, when Espanyol won 3-0 as the home side. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Espanyol have the stronger showing, winning four times to Malaga's none, with one match not producing a Malaga victory in the dataset. Espanyol have been particularly dominant in these encounters, scoring 12 goals to Malaga's two across those five fixtures.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Malaga sit bottom of the table in 20th place, while Espanyol are in 15th. The gap in positions reflects the difference in points accumulated so far, with Malaga in urgent need of a result to relieve pressure at the foot of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: