Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

Today's game between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to watch live on Peacock. You can sign up and stream the match using the link below.

Mainz 05 host Bayer Leverkusen at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, 10 October, in a Bundesliga Matchday 5 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Urs Fischer's Mainz sit sixth in the table, buoyed by back-to-back wins in the league heading into this weekend. Their 3-4 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach last time out showed both their attacking intent and a defensive frailty that Leverkusen will look to exploit.

Leverkusen arrive in Mainz in fifth place, separated from their hosts by only goal difference. Carles Martinez's side have won three of their last five across all competitions and head into the game off the back of a commanding 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Absences will shape both teams' selection. Mainz are dealing with a lengthy injury list, while Leverkusen are also without several players. The team news section below has the full picture.

This is a fixture that has produced goals in recent meetings, and with both sides carrying form and ambition, Saturday afternoon promises to be competitive. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mainz head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. Paul Nebel, Silvan Widmer, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Anthony Caci, Fabio Gruber, Dominik Kohr, and Otto Ruoppi are all sidelined through injury. Fischer is expected to start with a projected XI featuring Alexander Schwolow in goal, with Jae-Sung Lee, Nadiem Amiri, and Sheraldo Becker among those named in the likely lineup.

Leverkusen are also without a handful of players, with Nathan Tella, Guela Doue, Montrell Culbreath, and Christian Kofane all listed as injured. Martinez is set to deploy Mark Flekken in goal, with Moussa Diaby and Patrik Schick expected to lead the attack in the projected XI.

Form

Mainz have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also posted an impressive 5-0 victory at Hamburger SV earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Eintracht Frankfurt, where they lost 3-1. Across the five matches, Mainz have scored 12 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an open, attack-minded style.

Leverkusen's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig. They also beat Union Berlin 4-0 and claimed a 2-0 Europa League win over NK Celje during this stretch. A 2-2 draw with Augsburg and a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg represent their dropped points. Leverkusen have scored ten goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, when Leverkusen hosted Mainz in the Bundesliga on 28 February 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen hold the stronger record, with three wins to Mainz's one, and one match ending in a draw. Goals have been a consistent feature, with the five meetings producing a combined 17 goals.

Standings

Both clubs are tightly packed in the upper half of the Bundesliga table, with Leverkusen in fifth and Mainz just one place below in sixth. The gap between them is minimal, making this a direct contest between two sides pushing for European qualification places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: