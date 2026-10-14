Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 AIL Arena

Today's game between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lugano host FK Crvena Zvezda at AIL Arena in Lugano in a Conference League fixture that puts two sides sitting at the top of the table against each other.

Mattia Croci-Torti's Lugano arrive in good domestic form, having won three of their last five matches in the Swiss Super League. Their most recent outing saw them dismantle Luzern 4-0, a result that underlines their attacking output at home.

Fk Crvena Zvezda, managed by Albert Riera, travel to Switzerland on the back of an impressive run. The Serbian side have lost none of their last four competitive matches, winning three of them, and they have been particularly clinical on the road.

Red Star's recent Super Liga results show a team that is difficult to break down. They kept clean sheets in their two most recent away trips and have conceded just once across their last four league outings.

Both sides head into this match sharing top spot in the Conference League standings, which gives the fixture added weight at this stage of the competition.

Read on to find out how to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda live.

How to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to l-e

access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lugano are managed by Mattia Croci-Torti. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FK Crvena Zvezda are managed by Albert Riera. As with Lugano, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Lugano have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over Luzern on October 10, while a 4-1 win against St. Gallen also stands out. They drew 2-2 with Young Boys and suffered a 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona in a friendly. Across those five games, Lugano scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, going unbeaten throughout. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over FK Radnicki 1923 on October 10. They also beat Radnicki Nis 3-0 and won away at Zeleznicar Pancevo and FK IMT Beograd without conceding. Red Star scored nine goals across the five fixtures and conceded just one, in a goalless draw with FK Radnik Surdulica.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda from recent meetings. Further historical context cannot be confirmed from the available information.

Standings

Both Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this match is a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition at this stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: