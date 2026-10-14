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Conference League
team-logoLugano
AIL Arena
team-logoFK Crvena Zvezda
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Watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda
Lugano
FK Crvena Zvezda
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
AIL Arena

Today's game between Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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Lugano host FK Crvena Zvezda at AIL Arena in Lugano in a Conference League fixture that puts two sides sitting at the top of the table against each other.

Mattia Croci-Torti's Lugano arrive in good domestic form, having won three of their last five matches in the Swiss Super League. Their most recent outing saw them dismantle Luzern 4-0, a result that underlines their attacking output at home.

Fk Crvena Zvezda, managed by Albert Riera, travel to Switzerland on the back of an impressive run. The Serbian side have lost none of their last four competitive matches, winning three of them, and they have been particularly clinical on the road.

Red Star's recent Super Liga results show a team that is difficult to break down. They kept clean sheets in their two most recent away trips and have conceded just once across their last four league outings.

Both sides head into this match sharing top spot in the Conference League standings, which gives the fixture added weight at this stage of the competition.

Read on to find out how to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda live.

How to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to l-e

access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Croci-Torti

Lugano are managed by Mattia Croci-Torti. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FK Crvena Zvezda are managed by Albert Riera. As with Lugano, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

LUG

LUG - Form

YB
D2-2
GAL
W4-1
LAU
W0-4
VER
L1-3
LUZ
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ZVE

ZVE - Form

RSU
D0-0
IMT
W0-1
ZEL
W1-2
RAD
W3-0
FKR
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Lugano have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over Luzern on October 10, while a 4-1 win against St. Gallen also stands out. They drew 2-2 with Young Boys and suffered a 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona in a friendly. Across those five games, Lugano scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

FK Crvena Zvezda have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, going unbeaten throughout. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over FK Radnicki 1923 on October 10. They also beat Radnicki Nis 3-0 and won away at Zeleznicar Pancevo and FK IMT Beograd without conceding. Red Star scored nine goals across the five fixtures and conceded just one, in a goalless draw with FK Radnik Surdulica.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda from recent meetings. Further historical context cannot be confirmed from the available information.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
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1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Lugano and FK Crvena Zvezda sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this match is a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition at this stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lugano vs FK Crvena Zvezda today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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