Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 22:30 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, MLS discontinued its standalone Season Pass and integrated all match coverage directly into the standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required beyond the regular subscription cost.

Los Angeles FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits a struggling home side against the runaway leaders of the Western Conference.

Xavi Tamarit's LAFC come into this match in poor form, having lost two of their last five league games and failing to find consistency at either end of the pitch. Sitting sixth in the West, they need a result to stay in touch with the playoff positions as the regular season winds down.

Vancouver arrive in Los Angeles as the Western Conference leaders under Jesper Soerensen, a side that has set the standard in the West all season. The Whitecaps have been the most consistent team out west, and they will be looking to protect that position on the road.

Vancouver's most recent MLS outing ended in a 3-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire FC, a result that snapped a run of positive form and will have sharpened the squad's focus ahead of this trip south.

For LAFC, BMO Stadium offers a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them drop points in three of their last five matches. A home win here would go a long way toward securing their playoff place.

For details on how to watch this MLS fixture live, everything you need is below.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xavi Tamarit has not confirmed a probable lineup for LAFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jesper Soerensen's Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away squad. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Los Angeles FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas, continuing a difficult run that also included a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. LAFC's only win in this sequence came against Red Bull New York, a 2-0 victory, while draws against San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake rounded out the five games. Across those matches, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire FC in MLS, while a 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake stands as the standout result of the run. The Whitecaps also suffered losses to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship and Austin FC in MLS, scoring eight goals and conceding nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in August 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC drew 1-1 in a home fixture for the Whitecaps. Across the last five head-to-head matches, LAFC hold one win to Vancouver's one, with three matches ending level. The most recent LAFC victory in the series came in November 2024, a 1-0 home win at BMO Stadium.

Standings

Vancouver Whitecaps lead the Western Conference, making them the team to beat in the West as the regular season enters its closing stages. Los Angeles FC sit sixth in the same conference, close enough to the playoff positions to make this home fixture a must-win if they are to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: