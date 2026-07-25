Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

This Major League Soccer fixture is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Los Angeles FC host Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture. Marc Dos Santos's side welcome Raphael Wicky's struggling visitors to South Los Angeles with both clubs in contrasting positions in the table.

LAFC arrive in strong recent form. Back-to-back wins over LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake — including a 3-0 road victory at the Galaxy on July 18 — have steadied the ship considerably after a difficult run through May. The Black & Gold look like a side that has rediscovered their purpose.

Sporting Kansas City, by contrast, are in a fight to stay relevant in the Western Conference. Sitting 15th in the table, Wicky's team have lost two of their last three outings in league play, and a 3-2 defeat at home to St. Louis City in their most recent result underlines the scale of the challenge facing them.

Kansas City did pick up a 2-1 win over Minnesota United on July 23, which snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. Whether Wicky can carry that momentum into a road trip to face one of the West's better sides is another question entirely.

BMO Stadium has been a difficult place for visiting teams, and LAFC will be confident of extending their strong recent run on home soil. The gap in table position tells a story that the match will have to either confirm or complicate.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marc Dos Santos has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for LAFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

Raphael Wicky is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Sporting Kansas City. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage, and further team news will be published when confirmed.

Form

Los Angeles FC have won three of their last five MLS matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Real Salt Lake on July 23, which extended a run of back-to-back league victories. Before that, they beat LA Galaxy 3-0 on the road on July 18 — a result that snapped a run of three consecutive defeats in May, which included losses to Nashville SC and St. Louis City. LAFC also beat Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 during that earlier stretch. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sporting Kansas City have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Minnesota United on July 23, though that followed a 3-2 defeat to St. Louis City and a 1-2 loss to Red Bull New York. Their other wins came against Austin FC and LA Galaxy. Kansas City have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, reflecting a side capable of scoring but equally vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-1, with Los Angeles FC as the home side in an MLS fixture on June 9, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, LAFC hold a dominant record with four wins to Sporting Kansas City's none, with one draw. The five meetings have produced 10 goals in total, and Kansas City have not beaten LAFC in any of the listed fixtures.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC currently sit third while Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: