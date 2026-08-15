Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 22:30 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and San Diego FC will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Los Angeles FC vs San Diego FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. As the exclusive home of Major League Soccer in 2026, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Los Angeles FC host San Diego FC at BMO Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two California clubs against each other with very different Western Conference ambitions. Marc Dos Santos brings his side back to league action riding a wave of form, while Mikey Varas and San Diego make the short trip north looking to close the gap on their regional rivals.

LAFC arrive in strong shape. Dos Santos's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, capping a productive Leagues Cup campaign with back-to-back victories over CD Guadalajara and Toluca before beating Queretaro FC in their final group fixture. That run of results has reinforced their standing as one of the Western Conference's most consistent sides.

Off the pitch, LAFC have also moved to bolster their attacking options. The club completed the permanent signing of German forward Armindo Sieb from Bayern Munich on a long-term deal, adding depth to a squad already performing well heading into the business end of the MLS season.

San Diego arrive having also shown positive Leagues Cup form. Varas's side beat Tijuana 1-0 before defeating Puebla 3-2 in their most recent outing, results that demonstrated a team capable of finding goals. Their league position, however, tells a different story — San Diego sit 13th in the Western Conference standings, and closing that gap starts here.

This is the fourth meeting between the two clubs, and their previous MLS encounters have been tight affairs. Both sides know each other well, and the cross-city dynamic adds an edge that goes beyond the points at stake.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Diego FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marc Dos Santos takes charge of Los Angeles FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. This section will be updated closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Mikey Varas manages San Diego FC, who are similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been announced for the away side. Updates will be added as team news emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Los Angeles FC carry a W-W-W-D-W record into this fixture, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw on the night against Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup on August 13, which followed a 0-1 win away at Toluca and a 1-1 result against CD Guadalajara in the same competition. In MLS, LAFC drew 1-1 with Vancouver Whitecaps before that Leagues Cup run, and beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on July 26. Across those five matches, LAFC have been difficult to beat and showed real quality against Liga MX opposition.

San Diego FC arrive with a W-W-L-D-W record from their last five. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Puebla in the Leagues Cup on August 13, which followed a 1-0 victory over Tijuana in the same competition. Before that, San Diego lost 3-1 to CF America, drew 1-1 with Minnesota United in MLS, and beat FC Dallas 1-0 on July 26. San Diego have scored six goals and conceded four across their last three matches, showing an improving attacking edge.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 3, 2026, when San Diego FC hosted Los Angeles FC in MLS and the match ended 2-2. Before that, LAFC won 1-2 away at San Diego on September 1, 2025, with the first-ever meeting on March 30, 2025 also going San Diego's way, 3-2 at home. Across three meetings, San Diego FC hold two wins to LAFC's one, with all three matches producing goals at both ends.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit second while San Diego FC are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: