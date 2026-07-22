Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

LAFC vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The match airs on FS1 and FOX Deportes for linear TV viewers, while cord-cutters can stream it through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV, and Fox One. The full list of TV channels and live stream options is below.

Los Angeles FC host Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs. With the playoff picture tightening across the West, neither side can afford a slip.

LAFC arrive into this match on the back of a statement result. Marc Dos Santos's side beat LA Galaxy 3-0 on the road on July 18, a performance that will have lifted the mood considerably around the club after a difficult run through May. That victory snapped a three-match losing streak in league play and signalled that the Black & Gold may be finding their footing again.

Real Salt Lake come to Los Angeles carrying their own momentum. Pablo Mastroeni's side thrashed Burnley 4-1 in a friendly on July 16, a result that, while not competitive, reflected a squad in good physical shape heading into the fixture. Their last MLS outing ended in a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids in May.

Diego Luna remains one of the most watched players in this Real Salt Lake squad. The young midfielder has spoken openly about the demands of balancing club commitments with USMNT duty, and his influence on RSL's midfield will be central to how they approach this game at BMO Stadium.

Both teams sit in the top four of the Western Conference standings, separated by a single position. Points here carry extra value, and the head-to-head history between these clubs adds another layer of edge to proceedings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marc Dos Santos has not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns for LAFC ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

For Real Salt Lake, Pablo Mastroeni is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension data has been provided, and no projected XI is currently available. Further team news will be published when confirmed.

Form

Los Angeles FC have won two of their last five MLS matches, losing three. Their most recent result was an impressive 3-0 away win over LA Galaxy on July 18, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats in league play. Those losses included a 1-4 reverse against Houston Dynamo FC and setbacks against Nashville SC and St. Louis City. LAFC beat Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 in their other win during this stretch. The Black & Gold have shown they can produce when the occasion demands, but the run through May exposed a fragile side.

Real Salt Lake have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent competitive outing was a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United in MLS on May 23, though they followed that with a 4-1 friendly win over Burnley on July 16. RSL beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 and Houston Dynamo FC 3-0 in their other wins, scoring eight goals across those three victories. Their only defeat in the run was a 3-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 4-1, with LAFC as the home side at BMO Stadium in an MLS fixture on September 22, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, LAFC hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Real Salt Lake's one, with one draw. The five meetings have produced 11 goals in total, and RSL's only win in the dataset came in March 2024 when they beat LAFC 3-0 at home.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Los Angeles FC sit third while Real Salt Lake are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: