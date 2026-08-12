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Leagues Cup
team-logoLos Angeles FC
team-logoQueretaro FC
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Watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC
Los Angeles FC
Queretaro FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 3

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Los Angeles FC host Queretaro FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs arriving at this final group-stage fixture knowing that their tournament lives are on the line.

For LAFC, the picture is considerably brighter than it is for their opponents. Marc Dos Santos's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over CD Guadalajara and Toluca that have them well placed in the Western standings.

Queretaro arrive at this fixture in a far more precarious position. Esteban Gonzalez's side have lost both of their Leagues Cup group games, falling 2-0 to FC Dallas and then 3-0 to Seattle Sounders, results that have left the Gallos Blancos needing a win to have any realistic chance of advancing.

The contrast in momentum is stark. LAFC come into this match off the back of a 0-1 win over Toluca in Mexico, a result that confirmed their quality on the road against Liga MX opposition. Queretaro, despite showing they can score goals in domestic competition, have been unable to replicate that form in the continental tournament.

This is a Leagues Cup that has delivered genuine jeopardy from the opening round, with Liga MX sides showing more competitive edge than in previous editions. Queretaro will need to find that edge quickly if they are to salvage anything from their group campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC Probable lineups

Los Angeles FC crest
Los Angeles FC
LAF
Formation
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC
Queretaro FC crest
Queretaro FC
QFC

Manager

  • M. Dos Santos

Marc Dos Santos takes charge of Los Angeles FC for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released, and this section will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Queretaro FC manager Esteban Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions on record. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Further updates for both sides will be added as team news emerges.

Form

LAF

LAF - Form

RSL
W3-1
SKC
W4-0
VAN
D1-1
CDG
W1-1
TOL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QFC

QFC - Form

CFA
L0-1
PAC
W1-2
TIG
W3-2
DAL
L2-0
SEA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Los Angeles FC carry a W-W-D-W-W record into this match, winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory over Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 9, following a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara in their tournament opener. Prior to the Leagues Cup, LAFC put together three consecutive MLS wins, including a 4-0 defeat of Sporting Kansas City and a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. They have conceded just three goals across those five fixtures, a run that underlines their defensive solidity alongside their attacking output.

Queretaro FC arrive with a W-L-L-W-W record from their last five matches. Their most recent outings were heavy defeats in the Leagues Cup, a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders on August 9 and a 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas on August 6. Before the tournament began, the Gallos Blancos showed genuine attacking quality in Liga MX, beating Tigres 3-2 and winning 1-2 at Pachuca. Queretaro have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five games, though their Leagues Cup form tells a different story.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Los Angeles FC and Queretaro FC. This fixture represents a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
321063+38
W
W
W
2
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
321081+77
W
W
L
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
220062+46
W
W
4
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
320163+36
L
W
W
5
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
220050+56
W
W
6
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
320151+46
L
W
W
7
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
220051+46
W
W
8
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
32015506
L
W
W
9
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
220031+26
W
W
10
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
11
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
12
TigresTigresTIG
30302206
W
W
W
13
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
14
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
311143+14
W
L
L
15
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
210165+13
L
W
16
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
17
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
210142+23
W
L
18
AtlasAtlasATL
310236-33
W
L
L
19
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
20
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
210132+13
L
W
21
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
22
PachucaPachucaPAC
310235-23
W
L
L
23
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
210132+13
W
L
24
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
21013303
W
L
25
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
26
AtlanteAtlanteATL
310227-53
L
L
W
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
210123-13
W
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
301225-31
L
L
L
29
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
30
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
301216-51
L
L
L
31
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
200238-50
L
L
32
PueblaPueblaPUE
200228-60
L
L
33
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
200215-40
L
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
200215-40
L
L
35
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
200205-50
L
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
200203-30
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Los Angeles FC sit 11th while Queretaro FC are placed 35th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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