Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Queretaro FC will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC is available to stream live through Apple TV. Every Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Los Angeles FC host Queretaro FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs arriving at this final group-stage fixture knowing that their tournament lives are on the line.

For LAFC, the picture is considerably brighter than it is for their opponents. Marc Dos Santos's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over CD Guadalajara and Toluca that have them well placed in the Western standings.

Queretaro arrive at this fixture in a far more precarious position. Esteban Gonzalez's side have lost both of their Leagues Cup group games, falling 2-0 to FC Dallas and then 3-0 to Seattle Sounders, results that have left the Gallos Blancos needing a win to have any realistic chance of advancing.

The contrast in momentum is stark. LAFC come into this match off the back of a 0-1 win over Toluca in Mexico, a result that confirmed their quality on the road against Liga MX opposition. Queretaro, despite showing they can score goals in domestic competition, have been unable to replicate that form in the continental tournament.

This is a Leagues Cup that has delivered genuine jeopardy from the opening round, with Liga MX sides showing more competitive edge than in previous editions. Queretaro will need to find that edge quickly if they are to salvage anything from their group campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marc Dos Santos takes charge of Los Angeles FC for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released, and this section will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Queretaro FC manager Esteban Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions on record. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Further updates for both sides will be added as team news emerges.

Form

Los Angeles FC carry a W-W-D-W-W record into this match, winning four of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory over Toluca in the Leagues Cup on August 9, following a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara in their tournament opener. Prior to the Leagues Cup, LAFC put together three consecutive MLS wins, including a 4-0 defeat of Sporting Kansas City and a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. They have conceded just three goals across those five fixtures, a run that underlines their defensive solidity alongside their attacking output.

Queretaro FC arrive with a W-L-L-W-W record from their last five matches. Their most recent outings were heavy defeats in the Leagues Cup, a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders on August 9 and a 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas on August 6. Before the tournament began, the Gallos Blancos showed genuine attacking quality in Liga MX, beating Tigres 3-2 and winning 1-2 at Pachuca. Queretaro have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five games, though their Leagues Cup form tells a different story.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Los Angeles FC and Queretaro FC. This fixture represents a cross-league encounter in the Leagues Cup format, and historical records between the two clubs are not on file.

Standings

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Los Angeles FC sit 11th while Queretaro FC are placed 35th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: