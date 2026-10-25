Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 25 Oct 2026 - 21:00 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 9:00 PM.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy is available to stream live on Apple TV+. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Los Angeles FC host the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium in a Western Conference MLS fixture that carries real weight at this stage of the season. It is El Tráfico, and it rarely disappoints.

LAFC come into this one sitting sixth in the Western Conference standings under coach Xavi Tamarit. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with draws against New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps bookending a solid 3-1 win over Austin FC, though a loss to FC Dallas earlier in October remains a blemish.

The Galaxy arrive ninth in the West under Greg Vanney, carrying a mixed run of results. Back-to-back wins over Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids gave them momentum, but a 6-2 collapse against St. Louis City earlier this month raised questions they will want to answer here.

Head-to-head history between these two sides is tight and entertaining. The last meeting at BMO Stadium ended 0-3 in the Galaxy's favour in July 2026, a result that LAFC will be eager to reverse on home turf.

With playoff positioning still in play for both clubs, the stakes in this fixture are clear. Read on to find out how to watch every moment live.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xavi Tamarit has not confirmed a probable lineup for LAFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For the visiting LA Galaxy, Greg Vanney is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

LAFC have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against New York City FC, while a 3-1 victory over Austin FC stands as their strongest result in that run. Across those five games, the Black and Gold have scored eight goals and conceded six.

The LA Galaxy have taken three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five outings. They drew 2-2 with San Diego FC most recently, and their 2-0 win over Portland Timbers showed defensive solidity. The low point was a 6-2 defeat to St. Louis City, a result that skews their goals-against tally significantly across the sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent El Tráfico meeting came in July 2026, when the LA Galaxy won 3-0 at home against LAFC in an MLS regular season fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, the results have been split, with both sides claiming victories and several high-scoring draws featuring in the record. Goals have flowed freely between these clubs, with the five meetings producing a combined 18 goals.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, LAFC currently sit sixth while the LA Galaxy are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: