Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and CD Guadalajara will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Los Angeles FC vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is part of the full MLS content package, which means an Apple TV subscription gives you access to every match in the tournament with no blackouts.

Los Angeles FC host CD Guadalajara in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with the Black & Gold looking to assert themselves in a tournament that has taken on a sharper competitive edge this year.

The format has been refined for 2026, with 18 MLS clubs and 18 Liga MX sides split into Eastern and Western regions. Each team plays three Phase One matches against opposition from the other league, guaranteeing cross-border clashes from the opening round. The top four clubs from each region advance to the quarterfinals.

LAFC arrive in good form. Marc Dos Santos's side have won four of their last five MLS matches and come into this fixture off the back of a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps, a result that underlined the fine margins separating the West's top teams.

Chivas carry the weight of Liga MX's ambitions into this contest. Gabriel Milito's side sit 13th in the Leagues Cup standings and bring a mixed recent record, though a win over FC Juarez showed they are capable of grinding out results when it matters.

For LAFC, Son Heung-Min remains the focal point of their attack. The South Korean winger won MLS All-Star MVP honours earlier this month, scoring twice in a 35-minute appearance, and has been one of the standout performers in the league this season.

Chivas, meanwhile, carry the identity of a club built on Mexican talent. Their policy of fielding only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection gives them a distinct character, and their supporters travel in numbers across the United States.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Los Angeles FC vs CD Guadalajara, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marc Dos Santos takes charge of Los Angeles FC for this Leagues Cup fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected XI has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gabriel Milito oversees CD Guadalajara, but Chivas also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup remains unconfirmed. This section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Los Angeles FC head into this match in strong domestic form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps on August 1. Prior to that, LAFC put together three consecutive wins, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sporting Kansas City and a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded four, with the run also including a 3-0 win at LA Galaxy.

CD Guadalajara's last five Liga MX results present a more uneven picture, producing one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Puebla on August 1. The sole win in that stretch came against FC Juarez, a narrow 1-0 result. Chivas lost 2-0 to Toluca and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul, though they did draw 2-2 with the same opponents in a separate fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Los Angeles FC and CD Guadalajara is available for the five most recent meetings. This section will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Los Angeles FC sit 21st while CD Guadalajara are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: