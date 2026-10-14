Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 22:30 BMO Stadium

Today's game between Los Angeles FC and Austin FC will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, Major League Soccer discontinued its standalone Season Pass and integrated all match coverage directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no additional fee is required beyond the regular monthly or annual cost.

Los Angeles FC host Austin FC at BMO Stadium in a Western Conference fixture that matters for very different reasons on each side of the pitch.

Xavi Tamarit's LAFC sit sixth in the West and need points to protect their playoff position as the regular season enters its final stretch. Their recent form has been patchy, with two wins from their last five league outings and a tendency to concede that will concern the coaching staff.

Austin arrive in Los Angeles in worse shape. Davy Arnaud's side are 13th in the Western Conference and were beaten 4-1 by Nashville SC in their most recent outing, a result that underlined the scale of the challenge facing the Texas club.

For LAFC, BMO Stadium has to be a fortress at this stage of the season. A home win would go a long way toward securing their place in the postseason and ease the pressure that has been building through a difficult autumn run.

Austin, by contrast, are running out of time and games. A point on the road would represent progress given their current position, but three points in Los Angeles is the only result that meaningfully changes their situation.

This is a fixture between two sides with sharply contrasting ambitions and trajectories. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xavi Tamarit has not confirmed a probable lineup for LAFC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Davy Arnaud's Austin FC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injury or suspension details available for the away squad. Further information on both sides will be added as it is released.

Form

LAFC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps, following a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas. The sole win in that run came against Red Bull New York, a 2-0 victory, while losses to FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City — the latter a 3-1 defeat — reflect a side that has struggled for consistency. Across those five games, LAFC scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Austin FC have taken one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat away to Nashville SC, a sharp setback after a 3-3 draw with San Diego FC the week before. Their only win came on the road at Vancouver Whitecaps, a 1-2 victory, and they were held scoreless against FC Dallas. Austin scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Austin FC hosted LAFC and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Austin beat LAFC 1-4 at home in November 2025, while LAFC won 2-1 at BMO Stadium in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, LAFC hold two wins to Austin's two, with one match ending level.

Standings

LAFC sit sixth in the Western Conference, close enough to the playoff positions to make this home fixture a near must-win. Austin are 13th in the same conference, a position that reflects a difficult campaign and leaves them with little margin for error as the regular season winds down.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: