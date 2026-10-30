Primera A - Game Week 17 31 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Llaneros FC and Junior FC will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Llaneros FC vs Junior FC are listed below.

Llaneros FC host Junior FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs, with neither side in a position to treat dropped points lightly.

Jose Luis Garcia's Llaneros arrive at this one in poor form. Four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions have left them rooted in the lower half of the Clausura table, and their most recent outing, a 1-0 loss to CD Jaguares, extended a run that offers little confidence.

Junior's situation is only marginally better. Sebastian Viera's side sit 15th in the Clausura and have drawn four of their last five Primera A matches, a pattern that speaks to a team struggling to convert moments of promise into wins.

The head-to-head record does Junior few favours on the road. Llaneros have not beaten Junior in their recent meetings, but Junior's away form this season has been short on conviction, and Viera will know a draw does little to ease the pressure building around his squad.

A draw most recently against Chico FC keeps Junior in touch with safety, but the margin for error is shrinking. Garcia will be demanding a reaction from Llaneros after a difficult run that has seen them concede eight goals across their last five fixtures.

Both managers will be acutely aware that a win here could provide real breathing room. The points on offer make this a fixture neither club can afford to treat as anything other than a must-win.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Llaneros FC vs Junior FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Llaneros FC vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Luis Garcia takes charge of Llaneros FC for this fixture, though no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Viera oversees Junior FC, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Llaneros FC have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Primera A defeat to CD Jaguares, and the run also includes a 3-0 league loss to Deportivo Cali. Their only win in this stretch came against Santa Fe, a 1-0 victory in the Primera A. Llaneros have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Junior FC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent game produced a 1-1 draw with Chico FC, and the run also includes a 1-0 win over Aguilas Doradas and a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Cali. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Junior FC hosted Llaneros FC and won 2-0 in the Primera A. Across the last three head-to-head fixtures on record, Junior have the stronger record, winning all three, including a 4-0 victory when they hosted Llaneros in August 2025 and a 1-0 win when Llaneros hosted Junior in March 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Llaneros FC sit 14th and Junior FC are 15th, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the table where results carry immediate consequences.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Llaneros FC vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: