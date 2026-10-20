Primera A - Game Week 9 21 Oct 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between Llaneros FC and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 7:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Llaneros FC vs Deportivo Cali are listed below.

Llaneros FC host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries contrasting weight for both sides.

Jose Luis Garcia's Llaneros have endured a difficult run, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only bright spot came in a narrow 1-0 victory over Santa Fe, but defeats to Once Caldas and America de Cali in the league have kept them anchored in mid-table.

Deportivo Cali arrive in far stronger shape. Rafael Dudamel's side have taken ten points from their last five Primera A outings, with wins over Alianza FC and Aguilas Doradas underpinning a confident stretch of form.

Cali sit third in the Clausura, firmly in the conversation for a title push, while Llaneros occupy twelfth and have little margin for further slippage.

The head-to-head record offers Cali further encouragement. They have won two of the three previous meetings between these clubs, including a 1-0 away victory at Llaneros in February 2025.

For Llaneros, this is a fixture that demands a response after back-to-back league defeats. For Cali, a win would tighten their grip on the upper reaches of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Llaneros FC vs Deportivo Cali live.

How to watch Llaneros FC vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Luis Garcia oversees Llaneros FC ahead of this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rafael Dudamel takes charge of Deportivo Cali, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Llaneros FC have won one, drawn zero, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Primera A win over Santa Fe, but that result followed three consecutive defeats, including a 4-1 Cup loss to Internacional de Bogota and a 2-1 Primera A defeat to Cucuta. Across those five matches, Llaneros have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Deportivo Cali have won three, drawn two, and lost zero of their last five Primera A fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw with Junior FC, and before that they recorded a 3-1 win over Alianza FC and a 2-0 victory against Aguilas Doradas. Cali have scored six goals and conceded one across those five outings, a defensive record that reflects their consistency during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Deportivo Cali hosted Llaneros FC and the match ended 1-1 in the Primera A. Across the last three head-to-head fixtures on record, Cali have won two and Llaneros one, with Llaneros' only win a 3-0 away victory at Cali in August 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Deportivo Cali sit third and are pushing for a place at the top of the table, while Llaneros FC are twelfth and looking to consolidate their mid-table standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Llaneros FC vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: