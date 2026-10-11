Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Liverpool vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States on NBC and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Peacock. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. City arrive as league leaders, while Liverpool sit sixth and need a result to stay in touch with the pace-setters.

Andoni Iraola's side head into the match with a striker crisis. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both ruled out, leaving the Liverpool manager short of options in attack. Federico Chiesa, who has been working his way back from injury, could be handed an unexpected role leading the line.

City make the trip in formidable shape. Enzo Maresca's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process. Erling Haaland leads their attack, with Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku providing width and creativity.

Phil Foden is suspended for the visitors, which represents a blow to City's creative depth. Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are also sidelined, though Maresca still has considerable quality to call upon.

The backdrop to the fixture includes ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Manchester City, with commentators and former players calling for a swift resolution. Rui Pinto, the whistleblower whose Football Leaks disclosures triggered the Premier League investigation into City, has had his witness protection status restored after fears over his personal safety.

Liverpool's head coach has also been busy off the pitch this week, defending summer signing Bradley Barcola after the winger faced criticism in France despite Les Bleus winning comfortably during the international break.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, including TV channel options, live stream details, team news, and the latest form.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is without a lengthy list of players. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both confirmed absentees, joining Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet on the sidelines. Iraola has hinted that Chiesa could yet feature if his recovery progresses, but the Italian is currently listed among the injured. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo at centre-back, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and Bradley Barcola among the attacking options.

Manchester City are without Phil Foden through suspension, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are injured. Enzo Maresca's projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi in central defence, and Erling Haaland leading the attack, supported by Iliman Ndiaye and Rayan Cherki.

Form

Liverpool head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. The only dropped points in that run came in a goalless draw at home to Fulham. Across the five matches, Liverpool scored six goals and conceded two.

Manchester City have been in ruthless form, winning all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-3 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. City have scored 13 goals in that run while conceding just five, and they have not lost in any competition during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in April 2026, when Manchester City won 4-0 at home. Before that, City also won 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, City have won three and Liverpool two, with the Reds' victories coming at Anfield in December 2024 and away at City in February 2025.

Standings

Manchester City top the Premier League table, making this a direct test of Liverpool's title credentials. The gap between first and sixth means Iraola's side cannot afford to fall further behind if they want to remain in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: