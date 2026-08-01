Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 2 Aug 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Liverpool and Leeds United will kick-off at Aug 2, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Liverpool vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool and Leeds United meet in a Club Friendlies fixture as both sides continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

For Liverpool, this summer has been one of significant transition. Andoni Iraola has taken charge at Anfield following the sacking of Arne Slot in May, with defender Milos Kerkez among those who have spoken positively about the new regime. The Spaniard, who previously worked with Kerkez at Bournemouth, faces the immediate challenge of rebuilding a squad that has lost Mohamed Salah and is in the middle of a complicated transfer window.

The Reds are reportedly closing in on PSG winger Bradley Barcola as their primary Salah replacement, though former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has publicly urged the club to reconsider, arguing the profile does not fit the need. There is also uncertainty around midfielder Curtis Jones, with Inter Milan having submitted a £30 million offer that falls short of Liverpool's valuation.

Leeds arrive in the United States with their own storylines to manage. Daniel Farke's squad suffered a 2-3 defeat to Wrexham in their opening pre-season outing and will be looking for a sharper performance here. The Whites are also working on squad additions, with a goalkeeper deal involving James Trafford from Manchester City reportedly in progress.

Both clubs open their Premier League seasons on August 22, giving this fixture added purpose. Leeds face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on that date, while Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United the following day.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this pre-season fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Liverpool or Leeds United at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with two wins from their last five matches, alongside two draws and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly victory over Wrexham, and before that they beat Sunderland 4-2 in another pre-season game. Their last three results before the summer break included a 4-2 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, a 1-1 draw with Brentford, and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored nine goals and conceded six.

Leeds have won two of their last five, losing two and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Sunderland, though before that they fell 2-3 to Wrexham. Their end-of-season Premier League form included a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United, a 1-0 win over Brighton, and a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. Leeds scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on January 1, 2026, when Liverpool and Leeds drew 0-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, the sides shared six goals in a 3-3 draw at Elland Road in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Liverpool hold three wins to Leeds' one, with one draw, and have scored 16 goals compared to Leeds' seven.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: