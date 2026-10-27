Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to carry their domestic momentum into a cup competition that offers a genuine path to silverware.

The Reds arrive in fine fettle. A 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Sunday extended their winning run to four matches across all competitions, lifting them into fourth place in the top flight. Goals from a Pascal Gross own goal and Alexander Isak did the damage, with Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola the creative architects.

Chelsa make the trip to Merseyside under Xabi Alonso having endured a difficult week. A 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday halted their momentum, though they had impressed earlier in the month with a 5-1 dismantling of AFC Bournemouth.

At Anfield, the atmosphere will be a factor. Cody Gakpo has spoken openly about the crowd's role in driving the team forward, and with Chelsea and Arsenal both visiting in quick succession, the players are acutely aware of what a packed Anfield can generate.

Virgil van Dijk's defensive unit has also found a rhythm. The captain has praised the contributions of Ronald Araujo and young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, whose physicality and composure have underpinned four clean sheets in the league this season.

Chelsea will be eager to respond after their Spurs setback, and Alonso's side have the quality to trouble any backline on their day. The cup format adds an extra layer of unpredictability to proceedings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola takes charge of Liverpool for this Carabao Cup tie with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available. Updates on squad availability are expected to be provided closer to kick-off.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea squad is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on injuries, suspensions, and probable selections will be added as they are confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City (0-3) in the Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home victory over Brighton in the league. Across those five matches, the Reds have scored 16 goals and conceded 9, with wins also recorded against Villarreal (4-3) and Brentford (1-2 away).

Chelsea have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, though they bounced back strongly from earlier setbacks with a 5-1 win over AFC Bournemouth. Across their five-match run, Chelsea scored 9 goals and conceded 8.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield in May 2026. Liverpool have won two of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Chelsea winning two and one match ending level. The only previous Carabao Cup meeting in this dataset ended 0-1 to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in February 2024.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: