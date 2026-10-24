Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Liverpool vs Brighton is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in matchday eight of the Premier League, with Andoni Iraola's side looking to close the gap on the division's top two.

Liverpool arrive into this fixture sitting fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but they have been far more convincing in Europe, winning all three of their Champions League fixtures so far this season.

The most recent of those came in dramatic fashion. Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ronald Araujo, and Florian Wirtz all getting on the scoresheet. Virgil van Dijk was honest about a difficult personal night, acknowledging his errors contributed to the early deficit before the team rallied collectively.

Brighton travel to Merseyside in fine domestic form but carrying some European frustration. Fabian Hurzeler's side were held to a goalless draw by Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, a result that came despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots. Hurzeler admitted his rotated side failed to execute the basics and must improve their precision in the final third.

The Seagulls' Premier League form tells a different story. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last weekend, a result that briefly lifted them to second in the table, and they arrive at Anfield sitting third. Hurzeler will recall his rested starters for this trip, which should sharpen their attacking threat considerably.

One of the standout performers for Brighton in recent weeks has been Diego Gomez, whose 51-metre lob against Palace drew widespread attention. The Paraguayan midfielder will be one to watch if given the opportunity from the start on Merseyside.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without a number of players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Victor Munoz are all listed as injured, with no suspensions currently in place. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, and Milos Kerkez, with Jeremy Jacquet also named in the expected defensive setup alongside Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing a depleted squad for the trip to Anfield. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, and Yankuba Minteh are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions to report. Brighton's projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper in defence, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool go into this match with a W3-D0-L1 record from their last five outings across all competitions, with one result yet to be confirmed in the dataset. Their most recent fixture was a 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League and recorded a 6-3 victory over LASK in Europe, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City represents a notable low point in that run.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was Thursday's goalless draw with Jablonec in the Conference League, which followed a 5-0 Premier League dismantling of Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe and won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Liverpool's record in the previous four meetings is considerably stronger, however. They beat Brighton 3-0 in an FA Cup tie in February 2026, won 2-0 at Anfield in December 2025, and also claimed a 2-1 home victory in November 2024. Brighton's only other win in this run of five matches was a 3-2 home league victory in May 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Liverpool currently sit fifth while Brighton are third, meaning the visitors arrive at Anfield above their hosts in the table heading into matchday eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: