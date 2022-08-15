WATCH: Liverpool star Nunez sent off with straight red for headbutt in Anfield debut

Ryan Tolmich|
Darwin Nunez was dismissed early in the second half of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on Monday

  • Nunes sent off in the 57th minute of home debut
  • Liverpool trailed 1-0 at the time
  • But Diaz strike levelled score moments later

WHAT HAPPENED? Darwin Nunez was sent off in the second half of Monday's clash with Crystal Palace for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen after the two had tussled in the box just moments earlier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The dismissal proved to be the end of a miserable home debut for Nunez, who will now miss out on a clash with Manchester United this weekend due to suspension. Nunez's red card comes following a relatively hot start for the former Benfica star, who had scored in his first two competitive matches for the club.