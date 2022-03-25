Watch: Liverpool ace Diaz keeps Colombia World Cup hopes alive with beautiful strike against Bolivia
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Liverpool star Luis Diaz ended Colombia's incredible World Cup qualifying goal drought to keep his nation's Qatar 2022 hopes alive against Bolivia on Thursday.
The Cafeteros had gone seven qualifiers and 685 minutes without troubling the scorers before Diaz hit against Bolivia with a trademark cut-in from the left and wicked shot into the corner of the net.
As it stands, victory would leave the nation with a chance of taking fifth place in the standings in Tuesday's final round of fixtures, good enough to set up a play-off against a team from the Asian confederation.