Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Bosnia and Herzegovina 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Bosnia and Herzegovina’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group B matches against Canada (June 12), Switzerland (June 18), and Qatar (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Bosnia and Herzegovina’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group B matches against Canada (June 12), Switzerland (June 18), and Qatar (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/12 Canada FOX 06/18 Switzerland FS1 06/24 Qatar FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Bosnia and Herzegovina's Group B fixtures against Canada (June 12), Switzerland (June 18), and Qatar (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the official broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by Arena Sport, which serves as the primary destination for football fans across the region. As the official rights holder, Arena Sport provides a comprehensive viewing experience that includes both premium cable and digital access.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, Arena Sport will air every game live across its suite of dedicated sports channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with expert local analysis and commentary, ensuring followers of the Bosnian national team can watch every match of their Group B campaign against Canada,Switzerland, and Qatar in high definition.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access matches through the Arena Cloud app or the Moja TV platform (via BH Telecom). These services offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in Bosnia and Herzegovina to follow the progress of the Dragons and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.



