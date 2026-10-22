Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Victoria Stadium

Today's game between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente is available to watch live on Paramount+ and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lincoln Red Imps FC host FC Twente at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar in the UEFA Conference League, with Juanma Pavon's side looking to make home advantage count against one of Dutch football's more consistent outfits this season.

The Red Imps arrive at this fixture having won three of their last five matches, though a 2-1 defeat to Brann in their most recent Conference League outing will have sharpened focus ahead of this home assignment. Their National League form remains solid, and Pavon will be confident his side can trouble Twente on their own ground.

FC Twente come into this match in reasonable shape despite a 1-2 loss to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie last time out. John van den Brom's side have shown real quality in recent weeks, with a 3-2 win over PSV Eindhoven among their standout results, and they backed that up with a 1-0 Conference League victory over Thun on matchday two.

Twente sit in a strong position in the Conference League standings and will travel to Gibraltar with genuine belief that they can extend their European campaign with a positive result.

The contrast in resources and league backgrounds makes this a fascinating fixture. Victoria Stadium is a compact, intense venue, and the Red Imps have a track record of making life difficult for visiting sides from larger leagues.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Conference League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lincoln Red Imps FC are managed by Juanma Pavon, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Twente are led by John van den Brom, and similarly, no probable lineup or squad availability details have been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Lynx in the National League, though that follows a 2-1 Conference League defeat to Brann. The Red Imps beat Europa FC 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Mons Calpe SC in that run, with a 4-0 victory over Europa Point also included. They have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

FC Twente have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, but prior to that they beat Thun 1-0 in the Conference League and drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard. A 3-2 win over PSV Eindhoven and a 2-0 victory over ADO Den Haag round out the run. Twente have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lincoln Red Imps FC and FC Twente. This fixture will be assessed on current form and competition context alone.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, FC Twente occupy a position that places them firmly among the competition's stronger performers at this stage, while Lincoln Red Imps FC sit lower in the table, making this a fixture where Twente arrive as the side with more to protect and the Red Imps with more to prove.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Twente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: