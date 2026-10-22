Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Lillestroem host Real Sociedad at Aaraasen Stadion in Skedsmo in the Europa League, with both sides locked in a battle to climb away from the lower reaches of the competition table.

Hans Erik Oedegaard's side come into this fixture with a degree of momentum after drawing 1-1 with Sparta Prague in their most recent Europa League outing. That point represented a solid return for a Norwegian side that has found European nights difficult, and Lillestroem will look to build on it in front of their own supporters.

Real Sociedad arrive under Pellegrino Matarazzo having drawn 1-1 with Union St. Gilloise last time out in the Europa League. The Spanish side have shown they can score goals — five in their last two LaLiga outings alone — but their continental form has been patchy, and they need a win to shift their position in the standings.

Both clubs currently sit 22nd in the Europa League table, which underlines just how much is riding on this fixture. A defeat for either side would leave them facing a very difficult path through the competition.

Lillestroem have the advantage of playing at home, and Aaraasen Stadion can be an uncomfortable venue for visiting sides. Real Sociedad will need to be sharp from the start if they are to take the points back to Spain.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head into this match under Pellegrino Matarazzo. As with Lillestroem, no confirmed squad details or absences have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the game.

Form

Lillestroem have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, following the 1-1 draw with Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Earlier in that run, they beat Baerum 5-1 in the Cup and drew 2-2 with Molde, with their only defeat coming against Viking, who won 3-0. Lillestroem scored ten goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Real Sociedad arrive in similarly mixed form, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win at Malaga in LaLiga, and they also drew 1-1 with Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. A 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna and a 3-2 win at Valencia also featured in that stretch, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in a friendly. Real Sociedad scored twelve goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad. This fixture has no recorded recent history in the available dataset.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Lillestroem and Real Sociedad currently sit 22nd, leaving both clubs in urgent need of points to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: