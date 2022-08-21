WATCH: Lewandowski scores first Barcelona goal less than a minute into match against Real Sociedad

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for Barcelona on Sunday, taking less than a minute into a clash against Real Sociedad to find the net

Lewandowski netted inside first minute

Alejandro Balde set him up with low pass into box

Bright start for Barca after scoreless season opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski scored his first competitive goal for Barcelona - and it came from the exact kind of movement and finishing ability that made him lethal at Bayern Munich. He snaked across the box, losing the Real Sociedad defenders in the process, before sliding Balde's cross into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski joined Barcelona this summer in search of a fresh challenge after winning everything possible in Germany. While the Blaugrana are still mired in financial crisis and perhaps not as stocked with veteran talent as rivals Real Madrid, his arrival instantly raised expectations at Camp Nou. There wasn't a finisher near his quality at the club last year, and his impact has become immediately obvious.