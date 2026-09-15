LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Levante host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in LaLiga, with both sides looking to sharpen their positions in the early-season table.

Luis Castro's side sit 13th and have had a mixed start to the campaign. They showed real attacking punch with a 5-2 win over Real Betis in August, but back-to-back draws and a heavy defeat to Espanyol have kept them from building any real momentum.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in Valencia in ninth place under Edin Terzic. The Basque club have shown they can hurt the best sides — a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid was their standout result — but inconsistency has been a problem, with defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla also on the books.

Athletic are without a number of players through injury, which will test the depth Terzic has available as the fixture schedule tightens.

Levante will look to use home advantage to press for a result, though their defensive record will need to hold up against an Athletic attack that has shown it can score away from home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao live, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture without Etta Eyong, Alejandro Primo, and Hugo Sotelo through injury. Luis Castro's projected XI features Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Aissa Mandi, and Nacho Perez. Enzo Bardeli and Roger Brugue are named in midfield, with Ivan Romero leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao are missing Unai Eguiluz, Peio Canales, Daniel Vivian, and Gorka Guruzeta through injury, with no suspensions listed. Edin Terzic's projected XI includes Unai Simon between the posts, Aymeric Laporte and Yeray Alvarez in central defence, and Nico Williams and Alex Berenguer providing the attacking threat.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 defeat to Barcelona on September 13, and their best result in that run was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis on August 29. They also drew 0-0 with both Malaga and Osasuna, and lost 3-0 to Espanyol in August. Across those five games, Levante scored seven goals and conceded eleven.

Athletic Bilbao have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most impressive result was a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on September 5, and they also beat Celta Vigo 2-0 away from home. A 1-1 draw at Elche was their most recent outing on September 12, while defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla account for their two losses. Athletic scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic won 2-0 at Levante in November 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Athletic Bilbao have won four times, with one draw — a 0-0 result at Levante's ground in November 2021 — and Levante have yet to win any of those encounters.

Standings

In LaLiga, Levante currently sit 13th while Athletic Bilbao are placed 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: