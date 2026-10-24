Liga MX - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and Toluca will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Leon vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. Live stream options are listed below.

Leon host Toluca at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon come into this match fifth in the Apertura standings, pushing hard for Liguilla contention after a strong recent run. Their 2-0 win away at Tigres in their last outing showed the Esmeraldas are capable of producing results on the road, and they will back themselves at home.

Toluca arrive fourth in the table under Antonio Mohamed, a side with genuine top-four credentials but a recent run that has lacked consistency. Back-to-back draws and defeats in their last four outings have taken some of the shine off what had been a promising campaign.

The visitors have not won in their last three Liga MX matches, and Mohamed will be aware that points dropped here could cost Toluca in the final reckoning of the Apertura.

For Leon, this is a chance to consolidate their position and apply pressure on the sides above them. Ambriz's team have the home advantage and the form to make this difficult for Toluca.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs Toluca live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Leon vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ignacio Ambriz has not confirmed his starting lineup for Leon ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Toluca, Antonio Mohamed is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

Leon head into this match having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Tigres, a statement performance that followed a 3-5 defeat to CF America. Earlier in the run, Leon drew 1-1 with Puebla, beat FC Juarez 2-1, and drew 1-1 with Queretaro FC. The Esmeraldas scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Toluca arrive having won none, drawn three, and lost two of their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Tijuana, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico de San Luis. A 3-2 defeat to Tigres was among the low points in that run, with draws against Cruz Azul and a loss to Santos Laguna also featuring. Los Diablos Rojos scored eleven goals but conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 3, 2026, when Toluca won 2-0 against Leon in the Leagues Cup. Before that, Toluca won 4-1 against Leon in a Liga MX fixture in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Toluca hold a clear advantage, winning three of the five meetings, with one draw and one Leon win.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Leon sit fifth while Toluca are fourth, making this a direct meeting between two sides with their eyes on the same prize at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: