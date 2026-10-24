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Liga MX
team-logoLeon
Estadio Nou Camp
team-logoToluca
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Watch Leon vs Toluca Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Leon vs Toluca
Leon
Toluca
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 14
Estadio Nou Camp

Today's game between Leon and Toluca will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Leon vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States on ViX. Live stream options are listed below.

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Leon host Toluca at Estadio Nou Camp in Leon de los Aldamas in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon come into this match fifth in the Apertura standings, pushing hard for Liguilla contention after a strong recent run. Their 2-0 win away at Tigres in their last outing showed the Esmeraldas are capable of producing results on the road, and they will back themselves at home.

Toluca arrive fourth in the table under Antonio Mohamed, a side with genuine top-four credentials but a recent run that has lacked consistency. Back-to-back draws and defeats in their last four outings have taken some of the shine off what had been a promising campaign.

The visitors have not won in their last three Liga MX matches, and Mohamed will be aware that points dropped here could cost Toluca in the final reckoning of the Apertura.

For Leon, this is a chance to consolidate their position and apply pressure on the sides above them. Ambriz's team have the home advantage and the form to make this difficult for Toluca.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs Toluca live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Leon vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon vs Toluca Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Ambriz

Ignacio Ambriz has not confirmed his starting lineup for Leon ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been officially listed for the home side, and squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Toluca, Antonio Mohamed is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the visiting side, with further team news to be added as the match approaches.

Form

LEO

LEO - Form

QFC
D1-1
JUA
W2-1
PUE
D1-1
CFA
L3-5
TIG
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TOL

TOL - Form

SAN
L2-3
CRU
D3-3
TIG
L3-2
SAN
D1-1
TIJ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Leon head into this match having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Tigres, a statement performance that followed a 3-5 defeat to CF America. Earlier in the run, Leon drew 1-1 with Puebla, beat FC Juarez 2-1, and drew 1-1 with Queretaro FC. The Esmeraldas scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Toluca arrive having won none, drawn three, and lost two of their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Tijuana, following a 1-1 draw with Atletico de San Luis. A 3-2 defeat to Tigres was among the low points in that run, with draws against Cruz Azul and a loss to Santos Laguna also featuring. Los Diablos Rojos scored eleven goals but conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LeonDrawToluca
0
2
3
Leagues Cup
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
0
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
2
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
FT
Liga MX
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
3
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
3
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
2
FT
8Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 3, 2026, when Toluca won 2-0 against Leon in the Leagues Cup. Before that, Toluca won 4-1 against Leon in a Liga MX fixture in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Toluca hold a clear advantage, winning three of the five meetings, with one draw and one Leon win.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
128313216+1627
W
W
D
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
136522012+823
W
D
D
L
D
3
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
137242922+723
W
W
D
D
L
4
TolucaTolucaTOL
136432818+1022
D
D
L
D
L
5
LeonLeonLEO
136342017+321
W
L
D
W
D
6
AtlasAtlasATL
136342123-221
L
W
D
W
D
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
126242317+620
W
W
D
L
W
8
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
126241615+120
L
L
W
W
D
9
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
136161916+319
W
W
W
W
W
10
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
145451922-319
W
W
D
L
W
11
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
124531716+117
D
D
D
L
D
12
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
134451922-316
L
W
D
L
D
13
PueblaPueblaPUE
134451317-416
L
D
D
L
D
14
TigresTigresTIG
133551418-414
L
D
W
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
143561420-614
L
W
L
L
W
16
PachucaPachucaPAC
133462018+213
L
L
D
L
D
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
142481627-1110
D
L
L
D
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
141211933-245
D
L
L
D
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Leon sit fifth while Toluca are fourth, making this a direct meeting between two sides with their eyes on the same prize at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs Toluca today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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